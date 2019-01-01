QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Diversified Financial Services
FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. Its products include electronics, computers, furniture, mattresses, cameras and camcorders, audio, musical instruments, health, fitness and sports, video games, homes, garden and tools, appliances and vacuums on a payment, lease basis. The firm generates a majority of its revenue by leasing its products.

FlexShopper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy FlexShopper (FPAY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShopper's (FPAY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for FlexShopper (FPAY) stock?

A

The latest price target for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting FPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 161.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShopper (FPAY)?

A

The stock price for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is $1.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShopper (FPAY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for FlexShopper.

Q

When is FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShopper's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is FlexShopper (FPAY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShopper.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShopper (FPAY) operate in?

A

FlexShopper is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.