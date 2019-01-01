FlexShopper Inc operates as a holding company in the United States, is engaged in providing certain types of durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own basis and providing lease-to-own (LTO) terms to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. Its products include electronics, computers, furniture, mattresses, cameras and camcorders, audio, musical instruments, health, fitness and sports, video games, homes, garden and tools, appliances and vacuums on a payment, lease basis. The firm generates a majority of its revenue by leasing its products.