|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in FlexShopper’s space includes: GWG Hldgs (NASDAQ:GWGH), SWK Holdings (NASDAQ:SWKH), Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN), A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) and LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA).
The latest price target for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 10, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting FPAY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 161.44% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is $1.53 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for FlexShopper.
FlexShopper’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for FlexShopper.
FlexShopper is in the Financials sector and Diversified Financial Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.