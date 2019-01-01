QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
1.44/8.17%
52 Wk
14.22 - 20.22
Mkt Cap
56.9B
Payout Ratio
113.56
Open
P/E
82.34
EPS
0.3
Shares
3.2B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group resulting from the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI, based in Turin. It has clear leadership in the Italian market and a minor but growing international presence focused on Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa.

Earnings

REV

Analyst Ratings

Intesa Sanpaolo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK: ISNPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intesa Sanpaolo's (ISNPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Q

What is the target price for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intesa Sanpaolo

Q

Current Stock Price for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)?

A

The stock price for Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK: ISNPY) is $17.64 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2012 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2012.

Q

When is Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:ISNPY) reporting earnings?

A

Intesa Sanpaolo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intesa Sanpaolo.

Q

What sector and industry does Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) operate in?

A

Intesa Sanpaolo is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.