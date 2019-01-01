QQQ
Range
0.98 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
0.4K/8.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 3.57
Mkt Cap
107.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.99
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
109.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hot Chili Ltd is a mineral exploration company with a focus on copper. The company's flagship Costa Fuego copper hub in Chile is comprised of two major copper deposits, Productora and Cortadera, containing 2.9Mt of copper and 2.7MM ounces of gold. Hot Chili's projects are close to infrastructure and are easily accessible in a mining friendly jurisdiction.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hot Chili Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hot Chili (HHLKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hot Chili (OTCQB: HHLKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hot Chili's (HHLKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hot Chili.

Q

What is the target price for Hot Chili (HHLKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hot Chili

Q

Current Stock Price for Hot Chili (HHLKF)?

A

The stock price for Hot Chili (OTCQB: HHLKF) is $0.97905 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:11:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hot Chili (HHLKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hot Chili.

Q

When is Hot Chili (OTCQB:HHLKF) reporting earnings?

A

Hot Chili does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hot Chili (HHLKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hot Chili.

Q

What sector and industry does Hot Chili (HHLKF) operate in?

A

Hot Chili is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.