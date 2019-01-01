QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
UOMO Media Inc is a multi-channel entertainment company. It is engaged in providing music publishing, digital music, production, talent management, and marketing services. The company has five operating divisions: UOMO Recorded Music, UOMO Talent Management, UOMO Publishing, UOMO Digital Solutions, and UOMO Film and Television. It earns revenue from production activities, recorded music, and music publishing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UOMO Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UOMO Media (UOMO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UOMO Media (OTCEM: UOMO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UOMO Media's (UOMO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UOMO Media.

Q

What is the target price for UOMO Media (UOMO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UOMO Media

Q

Current Stock Price for UOMO Media (UOMO)?

A

The stock price for UOMO Media (OTCEM: UOMO) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 14:32:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UOMO Media (UOMO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UOMO Media.

Q

When is UOMO Media (OTCEM:UOMO) reporting earnings?

A

UOMO Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UOMO Media (UOMO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UOMO Media.

Q

What sector and industry does UOMO Media (UOMO) operate in?

A

UOMO Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.