Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 5:22AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
UniCredit is one of the two largest Italian retail and commercial banks, but roughly half of its operations are outside Italy. It has a strong presence in Germany, Austria, and Central and Eastern Europe. It generates the bulk of its revenue from retail banking, but it also maintains a sizable corporate and investment bank.

UniCredit Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UniCredit (UNCRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UniCredit's (UNCRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UniCredit.

Q

What is the target price for UniCredit (UNCRY) stock?

A

The latest price target for UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCRY) was reported by BNP Paribas on July 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting UNCRY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UniCredit (UNCRY)?

A

The stock price for UniCredit (OTCPK: UNCRY) is $6.86 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UniCredit (UNCRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UniCredit.

Q

When is UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCRY) reporting earnings?

A

UniCredit does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UniCredit (UNCRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UniCredit.

Q

What sector and industry does UniCredit (UNCRY) operate in?

A

UniCredit is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.