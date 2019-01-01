QQQ
K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 50,000 oz AuEq per annum.

K92 Mining Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy K92 Mining (KNTNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are K92 Mining's (KNTNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for K92 Mining.

Q

What is the target price for K92 Mining (KNTNF) stock?

A

The latest price target for K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting KNTNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for K92 Mining (KNTNF)?

A

The stock price for K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) is $6.437 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does K92 Mining (KNTNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for K92 Mining.

Q

When is K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) reporting earnings?

A

K92 Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is K92 Mining (KNTNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for K92 Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does K92 Mining (KNTNF) operate in?

A

K92 Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.