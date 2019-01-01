|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for K92 Mining.
The latest price target for K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) was reported by Stifel on February 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting KNTNF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 101.96% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for K92 Mining (OTCQX: KNTNF) is $6.437 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for K92 Mining.
K92 Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for K92 Mining.
K92 Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.