KDDI is Japan's second-largest wireless operator (31% market share), the largest pay-TV operator (53% market share) and the second-largest provider of fibre-to-the-home broadband (12% market share). It has grown through acquisition and is focusing on increasing the number of customers who subscribe to more than one telecommunication service. It is also looking to grow its Life Design business which includes commerce, energy, and finance and had over 18 million IOT connections by the end of March 2021.