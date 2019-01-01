QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/220.4K
Div / Yield
0.53/3.21%
52 Wk
14.14 - 17.97
Mkt Cap
73.4B
Payout Ratio
40.83
Open
-
P/E
13.03
EPS
43.12
Shares
4.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
KDDI is Japan's second-largest wireless operator (31% market share), the largest pay-TV operator (53% market share) and the second-largest provider of fibre-to-the-home broadband (12% market share). It has grown through acquisition and is focusing on increasing the number of customers who subscribe to more than one telecommunication service. It is also looking to grow its Life Design business which includes commerce, energy, and finance and had over 18 million IOT connections by the end of March 2021.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.380
REV12.220B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KDDI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KDDI (KDDIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KDDI (OTCPK: KDDIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KDDI's (KDDIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KDDI.

Q

What is the target price for KDDI (KDDIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KDDI

Q

Current Stock Price for KDDI (KDDIY)?

A

The stock price for KDDI (OTCPK: KDDIY) is $16.49 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KDDI (KDDIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2011 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY) reporting earnings?

A

KDDI’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is KDDI (KDDIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KDDI.

Q

What sector and industry does KDDI (KDDIY) operate in?

A

KDDI is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.