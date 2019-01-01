RIT Capital Partners PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. Its investment objective is to facilitate long-term capital growth by obtaining capital value which exceeds the relevant indices over time. The company invests in a diversified, international portfolio across quoted and unquoted asset classes, provided every investment has something unique to offer. Its operating segment includes RIT; JRCM and SHL. Geographically, it has a presence in Asia; the US; Europe; Japan, and other countries.