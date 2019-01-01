QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Oxford Bank Corp provides commercial banking services. The company offers personal and business banking, wealth management and insurance services to its clients.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oxford Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Bank (OXBC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Bank (OTCPK: OXBC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford Bank's (OXBC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Bank (OXBC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxford Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Bank (OXBC)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Bank (OTCPK: OXBC) is $32.3 last updated Today at 7:08:30 PM.

Q

Does Oxford Bank (OXBC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 7, 2007 to stockholders of record on August 22, 2007.

Q

When is Oxford Bank (OTCPK:OXBC) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxford Bank (OXBC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Bank (OXBC) operate in?

A

Oxford Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.