Revival Gold Inc is a growth-focused gold exploration and development company. It has executed an agreement whereby it may acquire a 100% interest in Meridian Beartrack Co., owner of Beartrack Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Revival also owns rights to a 100% interest in the neighbouring Arnett Gold Gold Project. In addition to its interests in Beartrack and Arnett Gold, the company is pursuing other gold exploration and development opportunities and holds interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The Company has three geographical segments: Canada, Australia, and USA.