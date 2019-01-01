Galapagos NV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, involved in the discovery and development of small-molecule medicines. The company's product candidate portfolio includes Filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; novel therapies in cystic fibrosis (a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system); GLPG1690, a selective autotaxin inhibitor with potential application in idiopathic pulmonary disease; GLPG1972 to treat osteoarthritis; and MOR106 to treat atopic dermatitis.