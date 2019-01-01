QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
48.55 - 79.1
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.99
Shares
65.6M
Outstanding
Galapagos NV is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, involved in the discovery and development of small-molecule medicines. The company's product candidate portfolio includes Filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor to treat rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; novel therapies in cystic fibrosis (a chronic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system); GLPG1690, a selective autotaxin inhibitor with potential application in idiopathic pulmonary disease; GLPG1972 to treat osteoarthritis; and MOR106 to treat atopic dermatitis.

Galapagos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Galapagos (GLPGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Galapagos (OTCPK: GLPGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Galapagos's (GLPGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Galapagos.

Q

What is the target price for Galapagos (GLPGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Galapagos

Q

Current Stock Price for Galapagos (GLPGF)?

A

The stock price for Galapagos (OTCPK: GLPGF) is $55.7 last updated Tue Jan 18 2022 15:17:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Galapagos (GLPGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Galapagos.

Q

When is Galapagos (OTCPK:GLPGF) reporting earnings?

A

Galapagos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Galapagos (GLPGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Galapagos.

Q

What sector and industry does Galapagos (GLPGF) operate in?

A

Galapagos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.