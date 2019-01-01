|Q4 2021
You can purchase shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ascendis Pharma’s space includes: Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR).
The latest price target for Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting ASND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.13% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) is $111.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendis Pharma.
Ascendis Pharma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ascendis Pharma.
Ascendis Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.