Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops prodrug therapies with profiles to address large markets with significant unmet medical needs with its Transcon technology. The firm's product pipeline includes Transcon growth hormone, Transconpeptides, Transcon PTH, Transcon CNP, and others. It operates mainly in North America, Germany, China, and Denmark and derives the majority of its revenue from China.