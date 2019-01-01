QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
108.09 - 113.67
Vol / Avg.
120.5K/252.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
104.59 - 178.71
Mkt Cap
6.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
111.5
P/E
-
EPS
-1.47
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:17AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:58AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:36AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Sep 22, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 4:01PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops prodrug therapies with profiles to address large markets with significant unmet medical needs with its Transcon technology. The firm's product pipeline includes Transcon growth hormone, Transconpeptides, Transcon PTH, Transcon CNP, and others. It operates mainly in North America, Germany, China, and Denmark and derives the majority of its revenue from China.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ascendis Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ascendis Pharma (ASND) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ascendis Pharma's (ASND) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ascendis Pharma (ASND) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting ASND to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.13% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ascendis Pharma (ASND)?

A

The stock price for Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND) is $111.02 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ascendis Pharma (ASND) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ascendis Pharma.

Q

When is Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ:ASND) reporting earnings?

A

Ascendis Pharma’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 9, 2022.

Q

Is Ascendis Pharma (ASND) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ascendis Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Ascendis Pharma (ASND) operate in?

A

Ascendis Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.