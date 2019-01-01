QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2.7K
Div / Yield
0.39/3.86%
52 Wk
4.33 - 10.85
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
111.11
Open
-
P/E
29.9
EPS
1.36
Shares
164.3M
Outstanding
Gazit-Globe is a developer and operator of various types of properties in major urban markets around the globe. The company is involved in the purchase, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate, including retail, office, and residential properties. It operates through five reportable business units based on geographical region: Northern Europe, Central-Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States and Other segments (Germany, Bulgaria, and Canada). Over half the company's sales are generated in Northern Europe.

Gazit-Globe Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Gazit-Globe (GZTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gazit-Globe (OTCPK: GZTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gazit-Globe's (GZTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gazit-Globe.

Q

What is the target price for Gazit-Globe (GZTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gazit-Globe

Q

Current Stock Price for Gazit-Globe (GZTGF)?

A

The stock price for Gazit-Globe (OTCPK: GZTGF) is $10 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:47:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gazit-Globe (GZTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gazit-Globe.

Q

When is Gazit-Globe (OTCPK:GZTGF) reporting earnings?

A

Gazit-Globe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gazit-Globe (GZTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gazit-Globe.

Q

What sector and industry does Gazit-Globe (GZTGF) operate in?

A

Gazit-Globe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.