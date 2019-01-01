Gazit-Globe is a developer and operator of various types of properties in major urban markets around the globe. The company is involved in the purchase, improvement, development, and management of income-producing real estate, including retail, office, and residential properties. It operates through five reportable business units based on geographical region: Northern Europe, Central-Eastern Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States and Other segments (Germany, Bulgaria, and Canada). Over half the company's sales are generated in Northern Europe.