Range
17.46 - 17.55
Vol / Avg.
92K/95.2K
Div / Yield
0.41/2.36%
52 Wk
14.6 - 18.46
Mkt Cap
32.4B
Payout Ratio
70.7
Open
17.47
P/E
30.9
EPS
32.86
Shares
1.9B
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Astellas Pharma Inc is a drug manufacturing company that sells pharmaceutical products across the globe. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from Japanese markets, followed by the Americas. Royalty income makes up a small percentage of Astellas' overall sales. Its largest therapeutic area by sales composition is oncology, followed by urology and transplantation. The company uses mergers and acquisitions as part of its long-term growth strategy. Astellas enters into strategic partnerships and licensing agreements to strengthen its commercialization platforms.

Astellas Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCPK: ALPMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Astellas Pharma's (ALPMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Astellas Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Astellas Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for Astellas Pharma (ALPMY)?

A

The stock price for Astellas Pharma (OTCPK: ALPMY) is $17.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:48:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 9, 2009 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMY) reporting earnings?

A

Astellas Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Astellas Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does Astellas Pharma (ALPMY) operate in?

A

Astellas Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.