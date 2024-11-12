Earnings Scheduled For November 12, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $98.00 million.
• PLDT PHI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• AstraZeneca AZN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $13.09 billion.
• Belite Bio BLTE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Flex LNG FLNG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sohu.com SOHU is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Aemetis AMTX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $75.76 million.
• Hudson Glb HSON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $45.37 million.
• InspireMD NSPR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.74 million.
• Mosaic MOS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.
• Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $98.70 million.
• Sila Realty Trust SILA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $46.38 million.
• Heron Therapeutics HRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $36.93 million.
• Exagen XGN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $13.56 million.
• Motorcar Parts of America MPAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $204.50 million.
• Hertz Global Holdings HTZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.50 per share on revenue of $2.70 billion.
• Absci ABSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $1.75 million.
• Tyson Foods TSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $13.39 billion.
• Zai Lab ZLAB is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.78 per share on revenue of $102.24 million.
• Sunstone Hotel Invts SHO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $222.92 million.
• Alight ALIT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $539.68 million.
• BrainsWay BWAY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $10.17 million.
• Sphere Entertainment SPHR is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.76 per share on revenue of $247.51 million.
• Danaos DAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $6.77 per share on revenue of $247.11 million.
• WAVE Life Sciences WVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $16.95 million.
• Novavax NVAX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.83 per share on revenue of $65.77 million.
• Mirum Pharmaceuticals MIRM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $82.01 million.
• CureVac CVAC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $111.17 million.
• Endava DAVA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $251.29 million.
• CTS CTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $637.03 million.
• Smith Douglas Homes SDHC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $258.08 million.
• Pagaya Techs PGY is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $253.20 million.
• EVgo EVGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $65.95 million.
• Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.41 per share on revenue of $98.10 million.
• Sylvamo SLVM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $960.47 million.
• Piedmont Lithium PLL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $28.19 million.
• CBAK Energy Tech CBAT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $58.12 million.
• Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $48.61 million.
• Plug Power PLUG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $210.23 million.
• Neumora Therapeutics NMRA is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Shift4 Payments FOUR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $971.34 million.
• PowerFleet AIOT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $74.39 million.
• RumbleON RMBL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $301.43 million.
• Schrodinger SDGR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $40.57 million.
• Veritone VERI is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• 2seventy bio TSVT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $15.04 million.
• US Energy USEG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $5.82 million.
• Intl Game Tech IGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $591.50 million.
• GrafTech International EAF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $128.63 million.
• Sotherly Hotels SOHO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $42.00 million.
• FTC Solar FTCI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $9.89 million.
• Perimeter Solutions PRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $288.53 million.
• Pactiv Evergreen PTVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.37 billion.
• American Strategic NYC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.62 per share on revenue of $15.71 million.
• Northwest Natural Hldg NWN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.79 per share on revenue of $132.47 million.
• HUYA HUYA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $213.54 million.
• Acacia Research ACTG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $27.25 million.
• EchoStar SATS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $3.91 billion.
• IHS Holding IHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $410.03 million.
• Shopify SHOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $2.11 billion.
• Legend Biotech LEGN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $143.87 million.
• Sea SE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $4.08 billion.
• Home Depot HD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $39.17 billion.
• Tencent Music Enter Gr TME is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $980.86 million.
• On Holding ONON is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $704.58 million.
• Oncolytics Biotech ONCY is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• 22nd Century Group XXII is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Where Food Comes From WFCF is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Rockwell Medical RMTI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $26.50 million.
• Shimmick SHIM is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120.05 million.
• VerifyMe VRME is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $5.23 million.
• OptiNose OPTN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $23.00 million.
• Acumen Pharmaceuticals ABOS is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Crown Crafts CRWS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Lifeward LFWD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $8.45 million.
• Maiden Hldgs MHLD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Neuraxis NRXS is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Ondas Holdings ONDS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.85 million.
• Golden Matrix Group GMGI is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Agenus AGEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $2.33 per share on revenue of $33.48 million.
• Tamboran Resources TBN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Kopin KOPN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.60 million.
• Outfront Media OUT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $456.63 million.
• Summit Midstream SMC is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Jerash Holdings (US) JRSH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $37.45 million.
• Altimmune ALT is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Target Hospitality TH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $87.90 million.
• Triumph Group TGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $283.09 million.
• BKV BKV is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• NexGen Energy NXE is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Scholar Rock Holding SRRK is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Benson Hill BHIL is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.11 per share on revenue of $39.10 million.
• Repligen RGEN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $153.23 million.
• Camtek CAMT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $108.68 million.
• Roivant Sciences ROIV is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $49.22 million.
• Neuronetics STIM is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $19.13 million.
• Cronos Group CRON is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $29.10 million.
• Telos TLS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $22.99 million.
• Rigetti Computing RGTI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.33 million.
• Compugen CGEN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $17.86 million.
• Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $130 thousand.
• FreightCar America RAIL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $137.83 million.
• Innovid CTV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $41.00 million.
• Treehouse Foods THS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $881.14 million.
• SpringWorks Therapeutics SWTX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.75 per share on revenue of $53.17 million.
• CareCloud CCLD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $28.52 million.
• Quantum-Si QSI is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.08 million.
• Nayax NYAX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $77.46 million.
• First Advantage FA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $204.30 million.
• Blade Air Mobility BLDE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $74.44 million.
• 908 Devices MASS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $18.33 million.
• Surgery Partners SGRY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $769.76 million.
• Blackstone Secured BXSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $338.71 million.
• TH International THCH is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• GRAVITY Co GRVY is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Vodafone Group VOD is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Genius Sports GENI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $118.94 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Suncor Energy SU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $9.76 billion.
• Alcon ALC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.
• BioRestorative Therapies BRTX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $350 thousand.
• Miller Industries MLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.33 per share on revenue of $297.65 million.
• Kingstone Companies KINS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $39.40 million.
• Companhia Siderurgica SID is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Largo LGO is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Phoenix New Media FENG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ePlus PLUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $576.50 million.
• Adams Resources & Energy AE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $655.00 million.
• Cherry Hill Mortgage CHMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $14.70 million.
• Alta Equipment Group ALTG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $484.99 million.
• Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $30.00 million.
• Kolibri Global Energy KGEI is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• SKYX Platforms SKYX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $23.41 million.
• Direct Digital Holdings DRCT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Beauty Health SKIN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $74.07 million.
• Paltalk PALT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.25 million.
• United States Antimony UAMY is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• 23andMe Holding ME is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.20 per share on revenue of $54.30 million.
• Eyenovia EYEN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $160 thousand.
• OncoCyte OCX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $200 thousand.
• Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $9.69 million.
• CAE CAE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion.
• Aris Water Solutions ARIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $103.52 million.
• Aris Mining ARMN is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sadot Group SDOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $171.85 million.
• Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Atara Biotherapeutics ATRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.93 per share on revenue of $35.17 million.
• Pangaea Logistics Solns PANL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $143.50 million.
• Topgolf Callaway Brands MODG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $983.00 million.
• SenesTech SNES is likely to report quarterly loss at $3.20 per share on revenue of $580 thousand.
• Sky Harbour Group SKYH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $3.95 million.
• Prothena Corp PRTA is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.31 million.
• Intrusion INTZ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $1.57 million.
• Corvus Pharma CRVS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Xenon Pharmaceuticals XENE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Quanterix QTRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $34.17 million.
• Lument Finance Trust LFT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $27.73 million.
• Mach Natural Resources MNR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $247.50 million.
• Eastman Kodak KODK is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Radiant Logistics RLGT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $215.02 million.
• CXApp CXAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.80 million.
• Geovax Labs GOVX is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $920 thousand.
• Surgepays SURG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $8.64 million.
• Lexicon Pharmaceuticals LXRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $5.22 million.
• Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings DNA is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.82 per share on revenue of $45.00 million.
• Voyager Therapeutics VYGR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.49 per share on revenue of $10.30 million.
• eGain EGAN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $22.18 million.
• i-80 Gold IAUX is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• American Public Education APEI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $153.77 million.
• Nuvve Holding NVVE is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Southland Holdings SLND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $303.92 million.
• Dyadic International DYAI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $1.05 million.
• Ingram Micro Holding INGM is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $17.94 million.
• Iridex IRIX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.50 million.
• FibroGen FGEN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $34.76 million.
• Longeveron LGVN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $390 thousand.
• Azenta AZTA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $169.60 million.
• MARA Holdings MARA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $152.67 million.
• Groupon GRPN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $120.70 million.
• GEN Restaurant Gr GENK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $49.84 million.
• Better Choice Co BTTR is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Microvast Holdings MVST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $99.70 million.
• Alliance Entertainment AENT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Investcorp Credit ICMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.74 million.
• Natera NTRA is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $361.15 million.
• Grove Collaborative Hldgs GROV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $50.85 million.
• Nauticus Robotics KITT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Cannae Holdings CNNE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $105.67 million.
• PLBY Group PLBY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $29.50 million.
• Oportun Financial OPRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $249.44 million.
• BioLife Solns BLFS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $24.00 million.
• LogicMark LGMK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.44 million.
• Hallador Energy HNRG is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $117.10 million.
• Zevra Therapeutics ZVRA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $5.08 million.
• Clearside Biomedical CLSD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $120 thousand.
• Perspective Therapeutics CATX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $140 thousand.
• GRAIL GRAL is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Guardian Pharmacy Service GRDN is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Altus Power AMPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.01 million.
• SHF Hldgs SHFS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• WM Tech MAPS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.45 million.
• PSQ Holdings PSQH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.52 million.
• Montauk Renewables MNTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $60.90 million.
• Babcock & Wilcox BW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $229.72 million.
• DHI Group DHX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $35.27 million.
• VirTra VTSI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $6.50 million.
• CeriBell CBLL is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TechTarget TTGT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $58.14 million.
• Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $92.68 million.
• Progyny PGNY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $297.04 million.
• DHT Holdings DHT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $86.70 million.
• Urgently ULY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.68 per share on revenue of $36.40 million.
• Evolution Petroleum EPM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $24.50 million.
• Ellington Credit EARN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $5.21 million.
• Rocket Companies RKT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion.
• Biote BTMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $51.32 million.
• Smart Sand SND is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $74.80 million.
• Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.40 million.
• CaliberCos CWD is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $6.84 million.
• Vicarious Surgical RBOT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Electromed ELMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.50 million.
• Ambac Financial Group AMBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $75.88 million.
• Synchronoss Technologies SNCR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $43.28 million.
• Senstar Technologies SNT is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Peraso PRSO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $4.04 million.
• P3 Health Partners PIII is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $364.45 million.
• Ascent Industries ACNT is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Similarweb SMWB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $62.77 million.
• FiscalNote Holdings NOTE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $29.53 million.
• Fractyl Health GUTS is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• TWFG TWFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $52.67 million.
• Rumble RUM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $29.25 million.
• ICU Medical ICUI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $570.02 million.
• GrowGeneration GRWG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $47.56 million.
• Hyperfine HYPR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $3.30 million.
• comScore SCOR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $87.00 million.
• Dave DAVE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $80.70 million.
• Repay Holdings RPAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $79.11 million.
• AEye LIDR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $100 thousand.
• NCR Atleos NATL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.06 billion.
• Pixelworks PXLW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.50 million.
• Viant Technology DSP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $68.97 million.
• Theravance Biopharma TBPH is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $15.34 million.
• Rackspace Tech RXT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $675.14 million.
• SoundHound AI SOUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $23.02 million.
• Silvaco Group SVCO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $11.84 million.
• StoneCo STNE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $600.49 million.
• Westport Fuel Systems WPRT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $66.45 million.
• Cava Group CAVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $231.69 million.
• SI-BONE SIBN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $40.50 million.
• NeuroPace NPCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $19.08 million.
• Perdoceo Education PRDO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.53 per share on revenue of $164.63 million.
• Skyworks Solutions SWKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.
• Spotify Technology SPOT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $4.37 billion.
• SoundThinking SSTI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $25.99 million.
• OmniAb OABI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.40 million.
• Beachbody Co BODI is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.58 per share on revenue of $103.59 million.
• Monroe Cap MRCC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $15.25 million.
• EverCommerce EVCM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $174.82 million.
• Seadrill SDRL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $317.25 million.
• Paragon 28 FNA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $60.58 million.
• Global X Silver Miners ETF SIL is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• James Hardie Industries JHX is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $14.57 million.
• Inseego INSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $56.30 million.
• Paymentus Holdings PAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $191.02 million.
• Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.91 per share on revenue of $240 thousand.
• Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.47 million.
• Integral Ad Science IAS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $138.11 million.
• PubMatic PUBM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $66.04 million.
• Runway Gwth Fin RWAY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $38.68 million.
• Maplebear CART is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $842.54 million.
• Rocket Lab USA RKLB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $102.28 million.
• NGL Energy Partners NGL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.
• Legacy Housing LEGH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $48.02 million.
• Airgain AIRG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.00 million.
• Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $337.00 million.
• SilverCrest Metals SILV is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Chegg CHGG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $134.12 million.
• Orla Mining ORLA is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Energy Vault Holdings NRGV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $13.40 million.
• TeraWulf WULF is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $34.53 million.
• Occidental Petroleum OXY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $7.31 billion.
• BuzzFeed BZFD is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• ZoomInfo Technologies ZI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $299.38 million.
• Light & Wonder LNW is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $819.93 million.
• Expand Energy EXE is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Amdocs DOX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.
• American Healthcares AHR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $512.87 million.
• Fidelis Insurance Hldgs FIHL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $450.92 million.
• American Rebel Holdings AREB is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Hudson Pacific Properties HPP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $214.06 million.
