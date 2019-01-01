QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
New York City REIT Inc is formed to invest its assets in office properties located in the five boroughs of New York City, with a focus on Manhattan. It has also invested in real estate assets that accompany office space, including retail spaces and amenities, and also invests in hospitality assets, residential assets and other property types exclusively in New York City. Its objective is to Maximize Total Shareholder Returns, Maintain Low Leverage, Target a Potential Liquidity Event, New York City Focus, and Diversified Tenant Mix.

New York City REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New York City REIT (NYC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New York City REIT (NYSE: NYC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New York City REIT's (NYC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for New York City REIT (NYC) stock?

A

The latest price target for New York City REIT (NYSE: NYC) was reported by B. Riley Securities on October 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NYC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for New York City REIT (NYC)?

A

The stock price for New York City REIT (NYSE: NYC) is $10.88 last updated Today at 8:46:32 PM.

Q

Does New York City REIT (NYC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 12, 2022.

Q

When is New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) reporting earnings?

A

New York City REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is New York City REIT (NYC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New York City REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does New York City REIT (NYC) operate in?

A

New York City REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.