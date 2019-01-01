New York City REIT Inc is formed to invest its assets in office properties located in the five boroughs of New York City, with a focus on Manhattan. It has also invested in real estate assets that accompany office space, including retail spaces and amenities, and also invests in hospitality assets, residential assets and other property types exclusively in New York City. Its objective is to Maximize Total Shareholder Returns, Maintain Low Leverage, Target a Potential Liquidity Event, New York City Focus, and Diversified Tenant Mix.