Range
6.63 - 6.77
Vol / Avg.
126.4K/456.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.25 - 11.35
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.74
P/E
-
Shares
155.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 9:00AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Altus Power Inc is a renewable energy generation company focused on the commercial and industrial, public sector, and community solar segments. It operates as a developer, owner and operator of large-scale roof, ground and carport-based photovoltaic and energy storage systems, as well as electric vehicle charging facilities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altus Power Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altus Power (AMPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altus Power's (AMPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Altus Power (AMPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) was reported by Citigroup on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AMPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Altus Power (AMPS)?

A

The stock price for Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) is $6.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altus Power (AMPS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2015.

Q

When is Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) reporting earnings?

A

Altus Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Altus Power (AMPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altus Power.

Q

What sector and industry does Altus Power (AMPS) operate in?

A

Altus Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.