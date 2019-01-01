|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Altus Power’s space includes: Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE), Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY), Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) and ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW).
The latest price target for Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) was reported by Citigroup on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting AMPS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 95.49% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Altus Power (NYSE: AMPS) is $6.65 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 1, 2015.
Altus Power’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Altus Power.
Altus Power is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NYSE.