Range
11.92 - 11.92
Vol / Avg.
1.7K/18.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.98 - 13.85
Mkt Cap
101.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.92
P/E
53.04
EPS
0.1
Shares
8.5M
Outstanding
Electromed Inc is a United States-based company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells innovative products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System and related products, to patients with compromised pulmonary function with a commitment to excellence and compassionate service. The SmartVest System features a programmable air pulse generator, a therapy garment worn over the upper body and a connecting hose, which together provide safe, comfortable, and effective airway clearance therapy.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.100 0.0300
REV9.690M10.248M558.000K

Electromed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electromed (ELMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Electromed's (ELMD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electromed.

Q

What is the target price for Electromed (ELMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on November 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting ELMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.84% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Electromed (ELMD)?

A

The stock price for Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) is $11.92 last updated Today at 8:58:35 PM.

Q

Does Electromed (ELMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electromed.

Q

When is Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) reporting earnings?

A

Electromed’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Electromed (ELMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electromed.

Q

What sector and industry does Electromed (ELMD) operate in?

A

Electromed is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.