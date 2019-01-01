Electromed Inc is a United States-based company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells innovative products that provide airway clearance therapy, including the SmartVest Airway Clearance System and related products, to patients with compromised pulmonary function with a commitment to excellence and compassionate service. The SmartVest System features a programmable air pulse generator, a therapy garment worn over the upper body and a connecting hose, which together provide safe, comfortable, and effective airway clearance therapy.