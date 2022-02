Rockwell Medical Inc is a US-based fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company targeting end-stage renal disease (ESRD) and chronic kidney disease with its products and services for the treatment of iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. The company's drug products are Triferic. Triferic is a therapy indicated to replace iron and maintain hemoglobin in adult hemodialysis patients with chronic kidney disease. The company operates in one segment of the hemodialysis market which involves the manufacture, sale, and distribution of hemodialysis products. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.