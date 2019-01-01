QQQ
Range
33 - 34.78
Vol / Avg.
376K/487.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.1 - 40.04
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
33.78
P/E
4.58
EPS
1.41
Shares
44.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Paper & Forest Products
Sylvamo Corp is engaged in producing various uncoated freesheet for paper products such as cutsize and offset paper, as well as market pulp, aseptic and liquid packaging board and coated unbleached kraft papers. The company offers Copy and Printer papers, Commercial Printing papers, Converting papers and Specialty papers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2601.710 0.4500
REV962.130M972.000M9.870M

Sylvamo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sylvamo (SLVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sylvamo's (SLVM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sylvamo (SLVM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) was reported by RBC Capital on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SLVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.84% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sylvamo (SLVM)?

A

The stock price for Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is $34.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sylvamo (SLVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sylvamo.

Q

When is Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) reporting earnings?

A

Sylvamo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Sylvamo (SLVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sylvamo.

Q

What sector and industry does Sylvamo (SLVM) operate in?

A

Sylvamo is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.