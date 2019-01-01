|Q1 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.260
|1.710
|0.4500
|REV
|962.130M
|972.000M
|9.870M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sylvamo’s space includes: Neenah (NYSE:NP), Verso (NYSE:VRS), Schweitzer-Mauduit (NYSE:SWM), Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP).
The latest price target for Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) was reported by RBC Capital on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting SLVM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.84% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sylvamo (NYSE: SLVM) is $34.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sylvamo.
Sylvamo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sylvamo.
Sylvamo is in the Materials sector and Paper & Forest Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.