SHF Hldgs
(NASDAQ:SHFS)
$6.90
-1.84[-21.05%]
Last update: 10:47AM
SHF Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:SHFS), Quotes and News Summary

SHF Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: SHFS)

Day Range6.89 - 7.7752 Wk Range5.5 - 11.47Open / Close7.41 / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.190.2K / 494.7KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price8.74
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
SHF Holdings Inc is a financial services provider to cannabis-related businesses. It offers reliable access to banking solutions for cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships.
SHF Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy SHF Hldgs (SHFS) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are SHF Hldgs's (SHFS) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for SHF Hldgs.

Q
What is the target price for SHF Hldgs (SHFS) stock?
A

There is no analysis for SHF Hldgs

Q
Current Stock Price for SHF Hldgs (SHFS)?
A

The stock price for SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ: SHFS) is $6.9 last updated Today at September 30, 2022, 2:47 PM UTC.

Q
Does SHF Hldgs (SHFS) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for SHF Hldgs.

Q
When is SHF Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHFS) reporting earnings?
A

SHF Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is SHF Hldgs (SHFS) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for SHF Hldgs.

Q
What sector and industry does SHF Hldgs (SHFS) operate in?
A

SHF Hldgs is in the Financial Services sector and Banks—Regional industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.