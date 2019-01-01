|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in 23andMe Holding’s space includes: Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP), Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG), Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) and Waters (NYSE:WAT).
The latest price target for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.27% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) is $4.055 last updated Today at 3:33:11 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 23andMe Holding.
23andMe Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for 23andMe Holding.
23andMe Holding is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.