23andMe Holding Co is a consumer genetics and research company. It helps people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. Its research platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas.