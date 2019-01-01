QQQ
Range
3.85 - 4.12
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.96 - 13.68
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.92
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
447.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
23andMe Holding Co is a consumer genetics and research company. It helps people access, understand, and benefit from the human genome. Its research platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a wide range of diseases, conditions, and traits. The platform also powers the 23andMe therapeutics group, currently pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across a spectrum of disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, in addition to other therapeutic areas.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.210 -0.0500
REV54.300M56.891M2.591M

23andMe Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy 23andMe Holding (ME) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are 23andMe Holding's (ME) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for 23andMe Holding (ME) stock?

A

The latest price target for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting ME to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.27% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for 23andMe Holding (ME)?

A

The stock price for 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ: ME) is $4.055 last updated Today at 3:33:11 PM.

Q

Does 23andMe Holding (ME) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 23andMe Holding.

Q

When is 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) reporting earnings?

A

23andMe Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is 23andMe Holding (ME) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 23andMe Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does 23andMe Holding (ME) operate in?

A

23andMe Holding is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.