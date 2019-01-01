SQL Technologies Corp operates in the business of developing proprietary technology that enables a quick and safe installation of electrical fixtures, such as light fixtures and ceiling fans. The company's main technology consists of a weight bearing, fixable socket and a revolving plug for conducting electric power and supporting an electrical appliance attached to a wall or ceiling. The socket is comprised of a nonconductive body that houses conductive rings connectable to an electric power supply through terminals in its side exterior. The plug is also comprised of a nonconductive body that houses corresponding conductive rings, attaches to the socket via a male post and is capable of feeding electric power to an appliance. Geographically all the activities are functioned from US.