Range
12.5 - 13.75
Vol / Avg.
174.4K/326K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.3 - 14.15
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
76.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
SQL Technologies Corp operates in the business of developing proprietary technology that enables a quick and safe installation of electrical fixtures, such as light fixtures and ceiling fans. The company's main technology consists of a weight bearing, fixable socket and a revolving plug for conducting electric power and supporting an electrical appliance attached to a wall or ceiling. The socket is comprised of a nonconductive body that houses conductive rings connectable to an electric power supply through terminals in its side exterior. The plug is also comprised of a nonconductive body that houses corresponding conductive rings, attaches to the socket via a male post and is capable of feeding electric power to an appliance. Geographically all the activities are functioned from US.

SQL Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SQL Technologies (SKYX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SQL Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SQL Technologies's (SKYX) competitors?

A

Other companies in SQL Technologies’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for SQL Technologies (SKYX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SQL Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for SQL Technologies (SKYX)?

A

The stock price for SQL Technologies (NASDAQ: SKYX) is $13.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SQL Technologies (SKYX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SQL Technologies.

Q

When is SQL Technologies (NASDAQ:SKYX) reporting earnings?

A

SQL Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is SQL Technologies (SKYX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SQL Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does SQL Technologies (SKYX) operate in?

A

SQL Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.