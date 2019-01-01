VirTra Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. It sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. The services provided by the company includes installation, training, limited warranties, service agreements and related support. The company sells and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military or civilian use. The product line of the company includes simulators, upgrade components, scenarios, scenario software, recoil kits, Threat-Fire and other accessories.