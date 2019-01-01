QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
5.86 - 6.06
Vol / Avg.
2K/59.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.32 - 12.19
Mkt Cap
63.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.06
P/E
12.98
EPS
0.12
Shares
10.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 6:19PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 11:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 1:14PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 2:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 4:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 11:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 8:21AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 12:14PM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 30, 2021, 11:16AM
load more
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
VirTra Inc is a US-based company which is engaged in the sale and development of the judgmental use of force training simulators and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military and commercial uses. It sells simulators and related products across the globe through a direct sales force and international distribution partners. The services provided by the company includes installation, training, limited warranties, service agreements and related support. The company sells and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military or civilian use. The product line of the company includes simulators, upgrade components, scenarios, scenario software, recoil kits, Threat-Fire and other accessories.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VirTra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VirTra (VTSI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VirTra's (VTSI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VirTra (VTSI) stock?

A

The latest price target for VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) was reported by Maxim Group on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting VTSI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 104.77% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VirTra (VTSI)?

A

The stock price for VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is $5.8601 last updated Today at 4:01:20 PM.

Q

Does VirTra (VTSI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VirTra.

Q

When is VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) reporting earnings?

A

VirTra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is VirTra (VTSI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VirTra.

Q

What sector and industry does VirTra (VTSI) operate in?

A

VirTra is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.