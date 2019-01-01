|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-17
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Legend Biotech’s space includes: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX).
The latest price target for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting LEGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.38% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is $36.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Legend Biotech.
Legend Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Legend Biotech.
Legend Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.