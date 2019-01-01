QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm's lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.

Legend Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Legend Biotech (LEGN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legend Biotech's (LEGN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Legend Biotech (LEGN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting LEGN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.38% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Legend Biotech (LEGN)?

A

The stock price for Legend Biotech (NASDAQ: LEGN) is $36.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legend Biotech (LEGN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Legend Biotech.

Q

When is Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) reporting earnings?

A

Legend Biotech’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is Legend Biotech (LEGN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legend Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Legend Biotech (LEGN) operate in?

A

Legend Biotech is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.