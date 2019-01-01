QQQ
Range
9.01 - 9.77
Vol / Avg.
261K/165.3K
Div / Yield
0.4/4.07%
52 Wk
9.76 - 17.31
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
230.77
Open
9.32
P/E
75.54
EPS
0
Shares
177.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Pactiv Evergreen Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The products are supplied to food service distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers, and food processors. Its operating segment includes Foodservice; Food Merchandising and Beverage Merchandising. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Food Merchandising segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.190 -0.2400
REV1.450B1.527B77.000M

Pactiv Evergreen Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pactiv Evergreen's (PTVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PTVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.40% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)?

A

The stock price for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) is $9.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) reporting earnings?

A

Pactiv Evergreenâ€™s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pactiv Evergreen.

Q

What sector and industry does Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) operate in?

A

Pactiv Evergreen is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.