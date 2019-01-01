|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.430
|0.190
|-0.2400
|REV
|1.450B
|1.527B
|77.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Pactiv Evergreenâ€™s space includes: WestRock (NYSE:WRK), Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE), UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT), Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) and Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).
The latest price target for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) was reported by Deutsche Bank on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting PTVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 57.40% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ: PTVE) is $9.53 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Pactiv Evergreenâ€™s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Pactiv Evergreen.
Pactiv Evergreen is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.