Pactiv Evergreen Inc is engaged in the business of manufacturing and distributing fresh food service and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons. The products are supplied to food service distributors, supermarkets, grocery and healthy eating retailers, other food stores, food and beverage producers, food packers, and food processors. Its operating segment includes Foodservice; Food Merchandising and Beverage Merchandising. The company derives a majority of revenue from the Food Merchandising segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.