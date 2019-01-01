Better Choice Co Inc is a pet health and wellness portfolio company, offering consumers a wide variety of recognized premium pet products and hemp-derived CBD supplements. Its portfolio includes kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements and grooming aids. Its core products sold under the Halo brand are sustainably sourced, derived from real whole meat and no rendered meat meal and include non-GMO fruits and vegetables. Its core products sold under the TruDog brand are made according to nutritional philosophy of fresh, meat-based nutrition and minimal processing.