Better Choice Co Inc is a pet health and wellness portfolio company, offering consumers a wide variety of recognized premium pet products and hemp-derived CBD supplements. Its portfolio includes kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products, supplements and grooming aids. Its core products sold under the Halo brand are sustainably sourced, derived from real whole meat and no rendered meat meal and include non-GMO fruits and vegetables. Its core products sold under the TruDog brand are made according to nutritional philosophy of fresh, meat-based nutrition and minimal processing.

Better Choice Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Better Choice Co (BTTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Better Choice Co (AMEX: BTTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Better Choice Co's (BTTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Better Choice Co.

Q

What is the target price for Better Choice Co (BTTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Better Choice Co (AMEX: BTTR) was reported by Roth Capital on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BTTR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.48% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Better Choice Co (BTTR)?

A

The stock price for Better Choice Co (AMEX: BTTR) is $3.31 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:55:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Better Choice Co (BTTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Better Choice Co.

Q

When is Better Choice Co (AMEX:BTTR) reporting earnings?

A

Better Choice Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Better Choice Co (BTTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Better Choice Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Better Choice Co (BTTR) operate in?

A

Better Choice Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.