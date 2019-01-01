QQQ
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 1:40PM

Analyst Ratings

Global X Silver Miners ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA: SIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X Silver Miners ETF's (SIL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Silver Miners ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X Silver Miners ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL)?

A

The stock price for Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA: SIL) is $34.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2011.

Q

When is Global X Silver Miners ETF (ARCA:SIL) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Silver Miners ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Silver Miners ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) operate in?

A

Global X Silver Miners ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.