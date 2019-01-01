ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Belite Bio
(NASDAQ:BLTE)
$40.00
1.09[2.80%]
Last update: 3:01PM
Day High/Low38.45 - 40
52 Week High/Low8.8 - 44.7
Open / Close38.47 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 24.1M
Vol / Avg.39.3K / 392.6K
Mkt Cap963.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price22.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE), Quotes and News Summary

Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE)

Day High/Low38.45 - 40
52 Week High/Low8.8 - 44.7
Open / Close38.47 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 24.1M
Vol / Avg.39.3K / 392.6K
Mkt Cap963.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price22.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-
Benzinga - Jul 5, 2022, 4:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2022, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2022, 8:29AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2022, 8:17AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2022, 10:43AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2022, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2022, 11:49AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2022, 11:44AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2022, 11:43AM
Benzinga - Apr 29, 2022, 10:56AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Belite Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on novel therapeutics targeting untreatable eye diseases involving retinal degeneration such as atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease or STGD1, both of which progressively lead to permanent blindness, and metabolic diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, type 2 diabetes, or T2D, and gout.
Read More

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-08-02
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-07-26
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Belite Bio Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Belite Bio (BLTE) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Belite Bio's (BLTE) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Belite Bio (BLTE) stock?
A

The latest price target for Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE) was reported by Benchmark on Friday, July 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 57.00 expecting BLTE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.50% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Belite Bio (BLTE)?
A

The stock price for Belite Bio (NASDAQ: BLTE) is $40 last updated Today at July 13, 2022, 7:01 PM UTC.

Q
Does Belite Bio (BLTE) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Belite Bio.

Q
When is Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) reporting earnings?
A

Belite Bio’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Q
Is Belite Bio (BLTE) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Belite Bio.

Q
What sector and industry does Belite Bio (BLTE) operate in?
A

Belite Bio is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.