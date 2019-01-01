Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE), Quotes and News Summary

Belite Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company focused on novel therapeutics targeting untreatable eye diseases involving retinal degeneration such as atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease or STGD1, both of which progressively lead to permanent blindness, and metabolic diseases such as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, type 2 diabetes, or T2D, and gout.