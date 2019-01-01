QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.4K
Div / Yield
0.2/2.82%
52 Wk
5.75 - 9.2
Mkt Cap
88.3M
Payout Ratio
26.67
Open
-
P/E
9.47
EPS
0.14
Shares
12.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:28PM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 11:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 5:37AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 4:32PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 10:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Jul 27, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 12:37PM
Benzinga - Jul 20, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 2:22PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 22, 2021, 12:18PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Jerash Holdings (US) Inc along with its subsidiaries is a manufacturer and exporter of customized, ready-made sport and outerwear from knitted fabric from its production facilities in Jordan. The company manufactures for retailers namely Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land's End, VF Corporation, Philip-Van Heusen which owns brands such as The North Face, Nautica, Timberland, Wrangler, Lee, Jansport, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, IZOD, Speedo etc. It derives its revenue from the manufacturing and sales of outerwear in the United States. The company's product offering consists of jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants and shorts made from knitted fabric.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1000.130 0.0300
REV31.500M36.815M5.315M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jerash Holdings (US) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jerash Holdings (US)'s (JRSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) was reported by DA Davidson on October 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting JRSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.63% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH)?

A

The stock price for Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ: JRSH) is $7.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) reporting earnings?

A

Jerash Holdings (US)’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.

Q

Is Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jerash Holdings (US).

Q

What sector and industry does Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) operate in?

A

Jerash Holdings (US) is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.