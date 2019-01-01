Crown Crafts Inc operates in the infant and toddler products segment of the consumer products industry through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The infant and toddler products segment consists of infant and toddler bedding, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products, and accessories. The company serves a diverse range of customers including mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts, wholesale clubs, and internet-based retailers. The company's brands include NoJo, Neat Solutions, Sassy, and Carousel. Its products are marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others, and as private-label goods.