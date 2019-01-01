QQQ
Range
3.77 - 4.1
Vol / Avg.
22.8K/129.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.15 - 8.78
Mkt Cap
106.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.01
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
28.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Dyadic International Inc is a global biotechnology platform company based in Jupiter, Florida with operations in the United States, a satellite office in the Netherlands, utilizing several global research organizations, consulting firms, academic, government and industry collaborators to perform research and development, pre-clinical and clinical trials, manufacturing, and other services under contract. The company has developed a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins, and has licensed this technology to third parties, such as Abengoa Bioenergy, BASF, Codexis and others, for use in industrial (non-pharmaceutical) applications. This technology is based on the Thermothelomyces heterothallica fungus, which the company named C1.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Dyadic International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Dyadic International (DYAI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Dyadic International's (DYAI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Dyadic International (DYAI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting DYAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Dyadic International (DYAI)?

A

The stock price for Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) is $3.79 last updated Today at 7:56:44 PM.

Q

Does Dyadic International (DYAI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dyadic International.

Q

When is Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) reporting earnings?

A

Dyadic International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Dyadic International (DYAI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Dyadic International.

Q

What sector and industry does Dyadic International (DYAI) operate in?

A

Dyadic International is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.