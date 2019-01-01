Dyadic International Inc is a global biotechnology platform company based in Jupiter, Florida with operations in the United States, a satellite office in the Netherlands, utilizing several global research organizations, consulting firms, academic, government and industry collaborators to perform research and development, pre-clinical and clinical trials, manufacturing, and other services under contract. The company has developed a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins, and has licensed this technology to third parties, such as Abengoa Bioenergy, BASF, Codexis and others, for use in industrial (non-pharmaceutical) applications. This technology is based on the Thermothelomyces heterothallica fungus, which the company named C1.