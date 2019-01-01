|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Dyadic International’s space includes: AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO), Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN), 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB), Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) and Brooklyn (NASDAQ:BTX).
The latest price target for Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting DYAI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.70% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) is $3.79 last updated Today at 7:56:44 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Dyadic International.
Dyadic International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Dyadic International.
Dyadic International is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.