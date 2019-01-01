QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
49.21 - 52.31
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/43.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
43.09 - 146
Mkt Cap
345.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
51.04
P/E
5.23
EPS
3792
Shares
6.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 6:12AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 5:22AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 12:34PM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 6:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 6:16AM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 2:51PM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 6:32AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
GRAVITY Co Ltd is an online and mobile games developer and publisher based in Korea. Its principal product, Ragnarok Online, is an online game which is available in more than 90 markets. Its games include Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica (Dragon Saga), Ragnarok Online II, Ragnarok Clicker, and Ragnarok Prequel II. The company generates revenue from online games, mobile games and other sources including character based merchandise and animation.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GRAVITY Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GRAVITY Co (GRVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GRAVITY Co's (GRVY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GRAVITY Co (GRVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GRAVITY Co

Q

Current Stock Price for GRAVITY Co (GRVY)?

A

The stock price for GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ: GRVY) is $49.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GRAVITY Co (GRVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GRAVITY Co.

Q

When is GRAVITY Co (NASDAQ:GRVY) reporting earnings?

A

GRAVITY Co’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is GRAVITY Co (GRVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GRAVITY Co.

Q

What sector and industry does GRAVITY Co (GRVY) operate in?

A

GRAVITY Co is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.