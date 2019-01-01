QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Benson Hill Inc is a food technology company. Through its CropOS technology platform, which combines data science, plant science, and food science, it is leveraging the natural genetic diversity of plants to develop and commercialize food and ingredients that are more nutritious, better tasting, sustainable, and affordable.

Benson Hill Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benson Hill (BHIL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Benson Hill's (BHIL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Benson Hill (BHIL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BHIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 205.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Benson Hill (BHIL)?

A

The stock price for Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) is $2.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benson Hill (BHIL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benson Hill.

Q

When is Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) reporting earnings?

A

Benson Hill’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.

Q

Is Benson Hill (BHIL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benson Hill.

Q

What sector and industry does Benson Hill (BHIL) operate in?

A

Benson Hill is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.