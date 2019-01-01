|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Benson Hill’s space includes: Brasilagro - Cia Bras (NYSE:LND), AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI), Bunge (NYSE:BG), Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO).
The latest price target for Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) was reported by Oppenheimer on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting BHIL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 205.08% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Benson Hill (NYSE: BHIL) is $2.95 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Benson Hill.
Benson Hill’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 1, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Benson Hill.
Benson Hill is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NYSE.