Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 270 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

(NASDAQ:CMCSA). The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG).

(NASDAQ:SQBG). Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) traded up 90.42% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.

(NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%. Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 2.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.25.

(NYSE:WFC) shares were up 2.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.25. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $91.24 with a daily change of up 0.82%.

(NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $91.24 with a daily change of up 0.82%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%.

(NYSE:TD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%. Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.

(NYSE:MO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.51. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ADP) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.51. The stock was up 0.42% for the day. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.

(NYSE:BNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NYSE:MUFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.

(NYSE:EQNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.35%.

(NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.35%. Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $12.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.

(NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $12.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.66. Shares traded up 0.69%.

(NASDAQ:KHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.66. Shares traded up 0.69%. Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit $99.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.

(NYSE:CM) shares hit $99.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%. Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new yearly high of $80.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.

(NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new yearly high of $80.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session. Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.39.

(NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.39. State Street (NYSE:STT) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.95.

(NYSE:STT) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.95. Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $180.73 with a daily change of up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ:FTNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $180.73 with a daily change of up 1.92%. Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.34 for a change of up 1.09%.

(NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.34 for a change of up 1.09%. Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.55 with a daily change of up 1.17%.

(NYSE:CCEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.55 with a daily change of up 1.17%. Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $173.22 this morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $173.22 this morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session. Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.41. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session.

(NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.41. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session. CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%.

(NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%. Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $416.75 for a change of up 1.56%.

(NYSE:TFX) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $416.75 for a change of up 1.56%. Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.

(NYSE:ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%. Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.05.

(NYSE:J) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.05. WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.08. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.

(NYSE:WPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.08. The stock was up 1.38% for the day. Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.

(NYSE:DAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day. Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.

(NYSE:BCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Wednesday, moving up 1.57%.

(NYSE:BSAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Wednesday, moving up 1.57%. Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 2.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.19.

(NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 2.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.19. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%. GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares broke to $34.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%.

(NYSE:GFL) shares broke to $34.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%. Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.96.

(NYSE:GPS) shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.96. LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.74 for a change of up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.74 for a change of up 0.52%. Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.

(NYSE:LEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%. Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.

(NYSE:SSL) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.39.

(NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to $147.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.

(NYSE:RS) shares broke to $147.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%. US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.47 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

(NYSE:USFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.47 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.59. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.

(NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.59. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $812.61. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $812.61. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session. Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.97. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

(NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.97. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.29%.

(NASDAQ:SHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.29%. Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares set a new yearly high of $137.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.

(NYSE:THO) shares set a new yearly high of $137.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session. Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.83. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CNXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.83. The stock was up 2.26% for the day. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.61 for a change of up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.61 for a change of up 1.66%. Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.

(NYSE:COTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%.

(NASDAQ:NXST) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%. JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:JBLU) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.

(NYSE:WH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%. Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.22. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.

(NYSE:ARD) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.22. The stock was up 1.59% for the day. SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.46. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.46. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.13. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.

(NYSE:EME) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.13. The stock was up 0.97% for the day. Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.

(NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $262.78.

(NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $262.78. Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.88. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.88. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session. Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.56.

(NASDAQ:VLY) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.56. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.40 for a change of up 2.08%.

(NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.40 for a change of up 2.08%. Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.

(NASDAQ:SABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%. Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.

(NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.45. Shares traded up 11.82%.

(NASDAQ:CAN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.45. Shares traded up 11.82%. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) shares hit a yearly high of $50.38. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.

(NYSE:CIT) shares hit a yearly high of $50.38. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares broke to $140.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) shares broke to $140.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%. Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.06. Shares traded up 1.77%.

(NYSE:SSD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.06. Shares traded up 1.77%. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.

(NYSE:STL) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day. Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 1.69% for the day. Seaboard Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:SEB) shares set a new yearly high of $3,885.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.

(AMEX:SEB) shares set a new yearly high of $3,885.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.68 for a change of up 2.4%.

(NYSE:BKU) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.68 for a change of up 2.4%. Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.35 for a change of up 0.63%.

(NYSE:RDN) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.35 for a change of up 0.63%. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.16%.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.16%. UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.86%.

(NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.86%. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $61.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%.

(NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $61.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%. Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to $168.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to $168.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%. Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.96. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.

(NYSE:DAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.96. The stock was up 2.77% for the day. Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.63 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.63 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.93. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.

(NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.93. The stock was up 1.55% for the day. Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.16.

(NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.16. Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $182.52. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session.

(NYSE:ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $182.52. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session. ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.39% for the day.

(NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.39% for the day. Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.91.

(NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.91. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28.

(NASDAQ:ONB) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28. Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.44 for a change of up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.44 for a change of up 1.5%. Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.34 for a change of up 1.78%.

(NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.34 for a change of up 1.78%. Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.22%.

(NASDAQ:SMPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.22%. Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.

(NYSE:TEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.48. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.

(NYSE:PEB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.48. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session. Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.24.

(NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.24. Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.22.

(NYSE:WWW) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.22. Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.49 for a change of up 1.65%.

(NYSE:HTH) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.49 for a change of up 1.65%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.57. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.57. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session. Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares were up 3.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.12 for a change of up 3.39%.

(NYSE:GPI) shares were up 3.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.12 for a change of up 3.39%. Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%.

(NYSE:SIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%. Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.

(NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%. Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SBGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day. Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $83.63. Shares traded up 1.8%.

(NYSE:WGO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $83.63. Shares traded up 1.8%. Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.55. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session.

(NYSE:CADE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.55. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session. Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares broke to $9.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:EXG) shares broke to $9.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%. Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.

(NYSE:CALX) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%. Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares were up 6.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.14.

(NYSE:OMI) shares were up 6.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.14. Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SANM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day. Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.56. Shares traded up 5.96%.

(NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.56. Shares traded up 5.96%. Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.08.

(NASDAQ:XPER) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.08. Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.78.

(NASDAQ:FWRD) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.78. Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.01 on Wednesday, moving up 1.52%.

(NYSE:MLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.01 on Wednesday, moving up 1.52%. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a yearly high of $59.22. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.

(NYSE:BCC) shares hit a yearly high of $59.22. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session. Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.99. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.

(NYSE:VGR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.99. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session. Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.53%.

(NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.53%. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.37.

(NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.37. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit $64.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

(NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit $64.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%. Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.82 with a daily change of up 2.52%.

(NYSE:CRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.82 with a daily change of up 2.52%. Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares hit $51.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.

(NYSE:SAH) shares hit $51.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%. Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.

(NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%. Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $15.48. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.

(NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $15.48. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session. Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $90.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.49%.

(NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $90.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.49%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

(NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 27.58%.

(NASDAQ:TLND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 27.58%. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares broke to $134.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:CSWI) shares broke to $134.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%. E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were up 4.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78.

(NASDAQ:SSP) shares were up 4.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78. United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 15.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.99 for a change of up 15.97%.

(NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 15.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.99 for a change of up 15.97%. Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.45 on Wednesday, moving up 3.21%.

(NASDAQ:KALU) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.45 on Wednesday, moving up 3.21%. At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares broke to $30.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.03%.

(NYSE:HOME) shares broke to $30.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.03%. Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.

(NYSE:NPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%. ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.99. The stock traded down 0.84% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ARCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.99. The stock traded down 0.84% on the session. BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.44. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

(NYSE:BV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.44. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.91 for a change of up 0.8%.

(NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.91 for a change of up 0.8%. Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.

(NASDAQ:MBUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%. Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.88.

(NASDAQ:CORE) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.88. Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.29. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.

(NYSE:GVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.29. The stock was up 1.9% for the day. Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.70.

(NYSE:CLB) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.70. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.

(NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%. Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.87.

(NYSE:MDP) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.87. Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%. Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.35. Shares traded up 3.56%.

(NASDAQ:CENX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.35. Shares traded up 3.56%. Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.29.

(NASDAQ:FRG) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.29. Materion (NYSE:MTRN) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.68.

(NYSE:MTRN) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.68. G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.91 with a daily change of up 3.36%.

(NASDAQ:GIII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.91 with a daily change of up 3.36%. PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.

(NYSE:PGTI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%. Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $89.23. Shares traded up 2.01%.

(NYSE:OXM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $89.23. Shares traded up 2.01%. OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of up 0.12%.

(NASDAQ:OCFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of up 0.12%. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.75 with a daily change of up 4.53%.

(NYSE:ELF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.75 with a daily change of up 4.53%. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.

(NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session. AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.

(NYSE:AZZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%. Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.

(NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%. US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62.

(NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.

(NYSE:AXL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.22 with a daily change of up 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:SBSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.22 with a daily change of up 0.68%. Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.52. Shares traded up 2.89%.

(NASDAQ:PLYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.52. Shares traded up 2.89%. Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

(NYSE:BIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.17. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.17. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session. Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 3.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.13 for a change of up 3.18%.

(NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 3.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.13 for a change of up 3.18%. Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58 for a change of up 1.96%.

(NYSE:DBI) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58 for a change of up 1.96%. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.

(NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session. Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.92 on Wednesday, moving up 1.38%.

(NYSE:BHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.92 on Wednesday, moving up 1.38%. US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.91.

(NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.91. Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares were up 5.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.26 for a change of up 5.78%.

(NASDAQ:COWN) shares were up 5.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.26 for a change of up 5.78%. REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 17.19% for the day.

(NYSE:REVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 17.19% for the day. Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.

(NYSE:AGRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.29% for the day. Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.

(NYSE:GOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day. America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $153.09 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

(NASDAQ:CRMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $153.09 with a daily change of up 0.56%. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.

(NYSE:CUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.80.

(NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.80. Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.44 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.

(NASDAQ:OBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.44 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%. Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.

(NYSE:TPC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session. Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.

(NYSE:HLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 10.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.54 for a change of up 10.76%.

(NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 10.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.54 for a change of up 10.76%. Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.28. Shares traded up 1.3%.

(NYSE:NX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.28. Shares traded up 1.3%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.49%.

(NYSE:DAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.49%. Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.

(NYSE:WLKP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $6.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.

(NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $6.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%. Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares hit $6.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.29%.

(NYSE:GCI) shares hit $6.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.29%. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.93. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ABTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.93. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session. Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.90 with a daily change of up 1.5%.

(NASDAQ:ECHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.90 with a daily change of up 1.5%. Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.97.

(NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.97. Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.75. Shares traded up 0.84%.

(NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.75. Shares traded up 0.84%. Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%.

(NYSE:PZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%. Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.61% for the day.

(NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.61% for the day. Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CMTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day. Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 2.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.45 for a change of up 2.62%.

(NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 2.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.45 for a change of up 2.62%. Marcus (NYSE:MCS) shares were up 6.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.22 for a change of up 6.27%.

(NYSE:MCS) shares were up 6.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.22 for a change of up 6.27%. TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit $13.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.

(NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit $13.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.74%.

(NYSE:BXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.74%. Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.

(NASDAQ:ALTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%. Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.51. Shares traded up 1.23%.

(NYSE:EFC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.51. Shares traded up 1.23%. Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.50 with a daily change of up 3.39%.

(NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.50 with a daily change of up 3.39%. Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.18. Shares traded up 0.18%.

(NYSE:BOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.18. Shares traded up 0.18%. Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares broke to $11.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:VTA) shares broke to $11.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.75 with a daily change of up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:AMTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.75 with a daily change of up 0.81%. Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%.

(NASDAQ:MRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%. Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.80 with a daily change of up 7.27%.

(NYSE:BZH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.80 with a daily change of up 7.27%. Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.

(NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session. American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.74. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.

(NYSE:AVD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.74. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.33.

(NASDAQ:LBC) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.33. NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.

(NASDAQ:NSSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.

(NASDAQ:HAFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%. Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57 for a change of up 1.65%.

(NYSE:SOI) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57 for a change of up 1.65%. Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $282.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $282.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.61. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.61. The stock was down 0.12% for the day. Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.

(NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session. Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.40 with a daily change of up 3.19%.

(NASDAQ:PGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.40 with a daily change of up 3.19%. Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.82 with a daily change of up 0.45%.

(NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.82 with a daily change of up 0.45%. Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%.

(NYSE:HOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.89%.

(NASDAQ:MESA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.89%. Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.

(NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.87. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.87. The stock was up 1.7% for the day. MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.

(NYSE:MBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.94% for the day. Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.95 for a change of up 2.28%.

(NYSE:UFI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.95 for a change of up 2.28%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.

(NYSE:JFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session. Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.61 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%.

(NYSE:OPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.61 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) shares broke to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.

(AMEX:VKI) shares broke to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%. Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.36.

(NYSE:NTP) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.36. Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 0.13%.

(NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 0.13%. Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.34 on Wednesday, moving up 4.66%.

(NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.34 on Wednesday, moving up 4.66%. PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21 for a change of up 0.95%.

(NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21 for a change of up 0.95%. Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.54. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.

(NYSE:EEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.54. The stock was up 1.72% for the day. Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.08 for a change of up 0.23%.

(NYSE:FRA) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.08 for a change of up 0.23%. TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:TPVG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 0.27%. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.

(NASDAQ:BSRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%. Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a yearly high of $36.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a yearly high of $36.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session. MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session. Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MTRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.

(NYSE:ETB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%. Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

(NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session. Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Wednesday, moving up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Wednesday, moving up 3.35%. CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.24.

(NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.24. Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.57. Shares traded up 4.55%.

(NYSE:GHL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.57. Shares traded up 4.55%. Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.88. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.

(NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.88. The stock was up 2.68% for the day. Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $47.20. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $47.20. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.73%.

(NASDAQ:GLAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.73%. Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares hit $18.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.

(NASDAQ:LMNR) shares hit $18.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.79 with a daily change of up 43.6%.

(NASDAQ:XELA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.79 with a daily change of up 43.6%. WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.74.

(NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.74. Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HBMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day. Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.61%.

(NASDAQ:HBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.61%. Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.40. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.

(NYSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.40. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session. Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.83. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.83. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:CBNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.21. Shares traded up 0.7%.

(NYSE:SPXX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.21. Shares traded up 0.7%. Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:DRTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares hit $20.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.

(NASDAQ:BELFA) shares hit $20.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.1%.

(NASDAQ:PCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.1%. Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.

(NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day. Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.74.

(NYSE:SCM) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.74. Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.

(NASDAQ:HURC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%. 1st Constitution (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares hit $21.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.

(NASDAQ:FCCY) shares hit $21.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%. Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.63%.

(NASDAQ:GENC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.63%. Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.40. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.40. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session. Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.

(NYSE:BSL) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session. L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.11%.

(NASDAQ:FSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.11%. Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.23. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SHBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.23. The stock was up 2.58% for the day. DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares set a new yearly high of $3.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.

(NYSE:DHX) shares set a new yearly high of $3.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session. AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.50.

(NYSE:CBH) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.50. C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares broke to $53.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.

(NASDAQ:CFFI) shares broke to $53.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%. Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.05. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SVBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.05. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session. J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.

(NYSE:JAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.15 on Wednesday, moving up 5.29%.

(NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.15 on Wednesday, moving up 5.29%. Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 16.83%.

(NYSE:BBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 16.83%. Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.85. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BKEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.85. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.49%.

(AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.49%. Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares broke to $4.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).

(AMEX:SACH) shares broke to $4.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat). Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were up 90.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 for a change of up 90.42%.

(NASDAQ:CETX) shares were up 90.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 for a change of up 90.42%. Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares broke to $24.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.7%.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.