Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 10:18am   Comments
This morning 270 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
  • The smallest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG).
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) traded up 90.42% to reach its 52-week high, making it the biggest gainer.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares set a new yearly high of $56.35 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.62 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.
  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares were up 2.75% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.25.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $91.24 with a daily change of up 0.82%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $64.54 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.77%.
  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $48.42 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.35%.
  • Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.51. The stock was up 0.42% for the day.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares set a new 52-week high of $62.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
  • Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.37% for the day.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares were up 1.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $87.03 for a change of up 1.35%.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) shares set a new yearly high of $12.98 this morning. The stock was up 2.66% on the session.
  • Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.66. Shares traded up 0.69%.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.81 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.24%.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares hit $99.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) shares set a new yearly high of $80.57 this morning. The stock was up 1.48% on the session.
  • Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) shares were up 0.77% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $51.39.
  • State Street (NYSE:STT) shares were up 2.16% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $83.95.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $180.73 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $42.00 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares were up 1.09% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $228.34 for a change of up 1.09%.
  • Coca-Cola European (NYSE:CCEP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $54.55 with a daily change of up 1.17%.
  • Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) shares set a new yearly high of $173.22 this morning. The stock was up 3.9% on the session.
  • Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.41. The stock traded up 2.86% on the session.
  • CarMax (NYSE:KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $133.49 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%.
  • Nomura Holdings (NYSE:NMR) shares hit a yearly high of $6.35. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) shares were up 1.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $416.75 for a change of up 1.56%.
  • Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) stock set a new 52-week high of $45.62 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.56%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.05.
  • WPP (NYSE:WPP) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.08. The stock was up 1.38% for the day.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) stock made a new 52-week high of $79.30 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.81% for the day.
  • Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.30 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.29%.
  • Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.30 on Wednesday, moving up 1.57%.
  • Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) shares were up 2.45% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.19.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.33%.
  • GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) shares broke to $34.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.87%.
  • Gap (NYSE:GPS) shares were up 2.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.96.
  • LPL Finl Hldgs (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares were up 0.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $138.74 for a change of up 0.52%.
  • Lear (NYSE:LEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $182.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.83%.
  • Sasol (NYSE:SSL) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.14.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares were up 3.15% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.39.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to $147.73 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.18%.
  • US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.47 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) shares hit a new 52-week high of $54.59. The stock traded up 1.67% on the session.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $812.61. The stock traded up 1.57% on the session.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $190.97. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.29%.
  • Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) shares set a new yearly high of $137.94 this morning. The stock was up 3.1% on the session.
  • Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $137.83. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
  • Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares were up 1.66% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $90.61 for a change of up 1.66%.
  • Coty (NYSE:COTY) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.90 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.75%.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stock set a new 52-week high of $155.36 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.8%.
  • JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares set a new yearly high of $20.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $68.88 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.22. The stock was up 1.59% for the day.
  • SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.46. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • EMCOR Gr (NYSE:EME) stock hit a yearly high price of $109.13. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.37 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.1% for the day.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were up 0.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $262.78.
  • Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.88. The stock traded up 1.9% on the session.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares were up 1.4% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.56.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares were up 2.08% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $51.40 for a change of up 2.08%.
  • Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.82 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.00. The stock traded up 2.4% on the session.
  • Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $32.45. Shares traded up 11.82%.
  • CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) shares hit a yearly high of $50.38. The stock traded up 1.62% on the session.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares broke to $140.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $107.06. Shares traded up 1.77%.
  • Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock hit a yearly high price of $27.85. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • Seaboard Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:SEB) shares set a new yearly high of $3,885.01 this morning. The stock was down 1.93% on the session.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $46.68 for a change of up 2.4%.
  • Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) shares were up 0.63% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.35 for a change of up 0.63%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.63 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.16%.
  • UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $68.88 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.86%.
  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) shares hit $61.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.16%.
  • Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) shares broke to $168.80 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.15%.
  • Dana (NYSE:DAN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.96. The stock was up 2.77% for the day.
  • Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) shares set a new yearly high of $40.63 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $71.93. The stock was up 1.55% for the day.
  • Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) shares were up 1.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $52.16.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $182.52. The stock traded up 3.41% on the session.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $53.03 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.39% for the day.
  • Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.91.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares were up 0.8% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.28.
  • Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares were up 1.5% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $39.44 for a change of up 1.5%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) shares were up 1.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.34 for a change of up 1.78%.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 7.22%.
  • Terex (NYSE:TEX) stock made a new 52-week high of $46.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.07% for the day.
  • Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.48. The stock traded up 2.82% on the session.
  • Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) shares were up 2.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.24.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $96.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.73%.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.22.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE:HTH) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $37.49 for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.57. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) shares were up 3.39% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.12 for a change of up 3.39%.
  • Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $57.29 on Wednesday, moving down 0.49%.
  • Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.18%.
  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) stock made a new 52-week high of $38.17 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.34% for the day.
  • Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $83.63. Shares traded up 1.8%.
  • Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.55. The stock traded up 3.48% on the session.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Mgd Glbl (NYSE:EXG) shares broke to $9.13 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • Calix (NYSE:CALX) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.83 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.21%.
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) shares were up 6.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $36.14.
  • Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.99 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.16% for the day.
  • Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $44.56. Shares traded up 5.96%.
  • Xperi Holding (NASDAQ:XPER) shares were up 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $24.08.
  • Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.78.
  • Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.01 on Wednesday, moving up 1.52%.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $72.39. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) shares hit a yearly high of $59.22. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) shares hit a yearly high of $14.99. The stock traded up 2.91% on the session.
  • Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.39 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.53%.
  • iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) shares were up 1.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.37.
  • Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) shares hit $64.93 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Carpenter Tech (NYSE:CRS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $45.82 with a daily change of up 2.52%.
  • Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) shares hit $51.60 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.55%.
  • Piper Sandler (NYSE:PIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $119.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.38%.
  • Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) shares hit a yearly high of $15.48. The stock traded up 2.01% on the session.
  • Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) shares broke to $90.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.49%.
  • Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) stock made a new 52-week high of $23.49 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.90 on Wednesday morning, moving up 27.58%.
  • CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) shares broke to $134.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.38%.
  • E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares were up 4.09% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.78.
  • United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) shares were up 15.97% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.99 for a change of up 15.97%.
  • Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) shares set a new 52-week high of $123.45 on Wednesday, moving up 3.21%.
  • At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) shares broke to $30.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.03%.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $39.09 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $91.14 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.21%.
  • ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $74.99. The stock traded down 0.84% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.44. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.91 for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $86.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.45%.
  • Core-Mark Holding Co (NASDAQ:CORE) shares were up 1.07% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.88.
  • Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.29. The stock was up 1.9% for the day.
  • Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $39.70.
  • BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE:BDJ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.71%.
  • Meredith (NYSE:MDP) shares were up 3.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.87.
  • Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) shares broke to $31.46 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.
  • Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.35. Shares traded up 3.56%.
  • Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) shares were up 3.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.29.
  • Materion (NYSE:MTRN) shares were up 2.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.68.
  • G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.91 with a daily change of up 3.36%.
  • PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
  • Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $89.23. Shares traded up 2.01%.
  • OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $24.18 with a daily change of up 0.12%.
  • e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $27.75 with a daily change of up 4.53%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE:BXMX) shares set a new yearly high of $13.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.18%.
  • Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $37.80 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.96%.
  • US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) shares were up 1.57% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.62.
  • American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (NYSE:AXL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.74. The stock traded up 2.23% on the session.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $40.22 with a daily change of up 0.68%.
  • Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $7.52. Shares traded up 2.89%.
  • Boulder Gwth & Income (NYSE:BIF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.38 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.17. The stock traded up 2.61% on the session.
  • Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) shares were up 3.18% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.13 for a change of up 3.18%.
  • Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) shares were up 1.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.58 for a change of up 1.96%.
  • OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.04. The stock traded up 1.16% on the session.
  • Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.92 on Wednesday, moving up 1.38%.
  • US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) shares were up 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.91.
  • Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) shares were up 5.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.26 for a change of up 5.78%.
  • REV Group (NYSE:REVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.75 Wednesday. The stock was up 17.19% for the day.
  • Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.12 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.
  • Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) stock made a new 52-week high of $21.32 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.66% for the day.
  • America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $153.09 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) stock set a new 52-week high of $31.26 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.49%.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.80.
  • Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.44 on Wednesday, moving up 1.26%.
  • Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 1.21% on the session.
  • Helix Energy Solutions Gr (NYSE:HLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.52 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.03%.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) shares were up 10.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $48.54 for a change of up 10.76%.
  • Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $27.28. Shares traded up 1.3%.
  • Danaos (NYSE:DAC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.89 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.49%.
  • Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.71 on Wednesday, moving up 0.74%.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) shares broke to $6.89 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.12%.
  • Gannett Co (NYSE:GCI) shares hit $6.24 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.29%.
  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.93. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $31.90 with a daily change of up 1.5%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced (NYSE:CII) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.97.
  • Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.75. Shares traded up 0.84%.
  • Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.98%.
  • Genesco (NYSE:GCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.28 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.61% for the day.
  • Comtech (NASDAQ:CMTL) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
  • Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.85 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) shares were up 2.62% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.45 for a change of up 2.62%.
  • Marcus (NYSE:MCS) shares were up 6.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.22 for a change of up 6.27%.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit $13.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.27%.
  • Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BXG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 12.74%.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.35 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.51. Shares traded up 1.23%.
  • Insteel Indus (NASDAQ:IIIN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $37.50 with a daily change of up 3.39%.
  • Blackrock Enhanced Global (NYSE:BOE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.18. Shares traded up 0.18%.
  • Invesco Dynamic Credit (NYSE:VTA) shares broke to $11.29 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.75 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.5%.
  • Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $21.80 with a daily change of up 7.27%.
  • Invesco Senior (NYSE:VVR) shares set a new yearly high of $4.26 this morning. The stock was up 0.59% on the session.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares hit a yearly high of $21.74. The stock traded up 0.77% on the session.
  • Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) shares were up 0.83% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.33.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $34.83 on Wednesday, moving up 1.23%.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.87%.
  • Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) shares were up 1.65% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.57 for a change of up 1.65%.
  • Hingham Institution (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $282.00 on Wednesday morning, moving down 1.01%.
  • Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.61. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
  • Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) shares hit a yearly high of $25.64. The stock traded up 0.96% on the session.
  • Peapack Gladstone Finl (NASDAQ:PGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $30.40 with a daily change of up 3.19%.
  • Nuveen Dow 30sm Dynamic (NYSE:DIAX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $15.82 with a daily change of up 0.45%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.15 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.94%.
  • Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.89%.
  • Eaton Vance Floating-rate (NYSE:EFT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.18%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.87. The stock was up 1.7% for the day.
  • MBIA (NYSE:MBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.52 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.94% for the day.
  • Unifi (NYSE:UFI) shares were up 2.28% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.95 for a change of up 2.28%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JFR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.65. The stock traded up 0.73% on the session.
  • Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE:OPY) shares set a new 52-week high of $42.61 on Wednesday, moving up 1.46%.
  • Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (DE) (AMEX:VKI) shares broke to $12.05 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.11%.
  • Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) shares were up 0.31% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $13.36.
  • Eaton Vance Senior (NYSE:EFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $13.68 with a daily change of up 0.13%.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.34 on Wednesday, moving up 4.66%.
  • PennantPark Floating Rate (NASDAQ:PFLT) shares were up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.21 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.54. The stock was up 1.72% for the day.
  • Blackrock Floating Rate (NYSE:FRA) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $13.08 for a change of up 0.23%.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $14.98. Shares traded up 0.27%.
  • Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.84 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.25%.
  • Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) shares hit a yearly high of $36.50. The stock traded up 2.04% on the session.
  • MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $15.98. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.
  • Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.60 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • Eaton Vance Tax-Managed (NYSE:ETB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.31 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.48%.
  • Nuveen Floating Rate Inc (NYSE:JRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.50. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.
  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.77 on Wednesday, moving up 3.35%.
  • CapStar Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:CSTR) shares were up 3.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.24.
  • Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $18.57. Shares traded up 4.55%.
  • Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.88. The stock was up 2.68% for the day.
  • Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $47.20. The stock traded up 0.58% on the session.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.73%.
  • Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) shares hit $18.94 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.08%.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.79 with a daily change of up 43.6%.
  • WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) shares were up 1.27% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.74.
  • Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.86 Wednesday. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $36.00. Shares traded down 0.61%.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) shares set a new yearly high of $13.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.40. The stock traded up 4.51% on the session.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.83. The stock traded up 6.67% on the session.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) stock set a new 52-week high of $20.70 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.91%.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic (NYSE:SPXX) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $16.21. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • Dirtt Environmental Solns (NASDAQ:DRTT) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.28%.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares hit $20.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.
  • PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.1%.
  • Gabelli Multimedia Trust (NYSE:GGT) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.92 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.71% for the day.
  • Stellus Capital Inv (NYSE:SCM) shares were up 1.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.74.
  • Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.57%.
  • 1st Constitution (NASDAQ:FCCY) shares hit $21.40 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.15%.
  • Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.18 on Wednesday, moving up 1.63%.
  • Bank of Commerce Hldgs (NASDAQ:BOCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.40. The stock traded up 2.32% on the session.
  • Blackstone/GSO (NYSE:BSL) shares set a new yearly high of $15.16 this morning. The stock was up 0.62% on the session.
  • L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.11%.
  • Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.23. The stock was up 2.58% for the day.
  • DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) shares set a new yearly high of $3.80 this morning. The stock was up 4.41% on the session.
  • AllianzGI Convertible (NYSE:CBH) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.50.
  • C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares broke to $53.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.45%.
  • Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.05. The stock traded up 1.99% on the session.
  • J. Alexander's Holdings (NYSE:JAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.27 on Wednesday, moving down 0.88%.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.15 on Wednesday, moving up 5.29%.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 16.83%.
  • Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.85. The stock traded up 5.06% on the session.
  • inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.45 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.49%.
  • Sachem Capital Corp. Common Shares (AMEX:SACH) shares broke to $4.75 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares were up 90.42% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.00 for a change of up 90.42%.
  • Sequential Brands Gr (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares broke to $24.99 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.7%.

 

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

