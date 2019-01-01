QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
18.02 - 18.32
Vol / Avg.
593.8K/617.1K
Div / Yield
2.19/12.03%
52 Wk
17.45 - 22.06
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
110.36
Open
18.22
P/E
9.18
EPS
0
Shares
95.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 5:11PM
Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objective of the firm is to maximize total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to combine a credit-managed fixed-income portfolio with access to a diversified pool of alternative investments and equity strategies.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Guggenheim Strategic Opps Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Guggenheim Strategic Opps (GOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Guggenheim Strategic Opps's (GOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Guggenheim Strategic Opps.

Q

What is the target price for Guggenheim Strategic Opps (GOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Guggenheim Strategic Opps

Q

Current Stock Price for Guggenheim Strategic Opps (GOF)?

A

The stock price for Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE: GOF) is $18.045 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Guggenheim Strategic Opps (GOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Guggenheim Strategic Opps (NYSE:GOF) reporting earnings?

A

Guggenheim Strategic Opps does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Guggenheim Strategic Opps (GOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Guggenheim Strategic Opps.

Q

What sector and industry does Guggenheim Strategic Opps (GOF) operate in?

A

Guggenheim Strategic Opps is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.