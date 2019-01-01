|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in C&F Financial’s space includes: FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB), First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO), Investar Holding (NASDAQ:ISTR), California Bancorp (NASDAQ:CALB) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC).
There is no analysis for C&F Financial
The stock price for C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is $50.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next C&F Financial (CFFI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.
C&F Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for C&F Financial.
C&F Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.