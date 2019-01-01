QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
C&F Financial Corp is an American bank holding company. The company through its subsidiaries offers banking and related financial services to both individuals and businesses. It operates in three business activities: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. It mainly provides a range of lending activities, which include residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate loans, non-prime automobile lending, land acquisition and development loans, and consumer loans. The company generates maximum revenue from the Community Banking segment.

C&F Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C&F Financial (CFFI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C&F Financial's (CFFI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for C&F Financial (CFFI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C&F Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for C&F Financial (CFFI)?

A

The stock price for C&F Financial (NASDAQ: CFFI) is $50.32 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C&F Financial (CFFI) pay a dividend?

A

The next C&F Financial (CFFI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) reporting earnings?

A

C&F Financial’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is C&F Financial (CFFI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C&F Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does C&F Financial (CFFI) operate in?

A

C&F Financial is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.