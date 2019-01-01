QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.26 - 10.45
Vol / Avg.
9.5K/12.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.4 - 15.75
Mkt Cap
150.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
10.45
P/E
40.04
EPS
-0.02
Shares
14.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - May 14, 2021, 7:02AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Gencor Industries Inc and its subsidiaries is a manufacturer of heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The firm's principal products include asphalt plants, combustion systems, and fluid heat transfer systems.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020
REV20.106M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.030
REV20.043M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gencor Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gencor Industries (GENC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gencor Industries's (GENC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gencor Industries (GENC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) was reported by Singular Research on May 22, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.75 expecting GENC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.02% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gencor Industries (GENC)?

A

The stock price for Gencor Industries (NASDAQ: GENC) is $10.26 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gencor Industries (GENC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 14, 1995.

Q

When is Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) reporting earnings?

A

Gencor Industries’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Gencor Industries (GENC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gencor Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Gencor Industries (GENC) operate in?

A

Gencor Industries is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.