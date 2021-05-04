 Skip to main content

Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 04, 2021 4:21am   Comments
Earnings Scheduled For May 4, 2021

 

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.24 per share on revenue of $340.02 million.

• USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $159.85 million.

• KKR & Co (NYSE:KKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $13.60 billion.

• Intelligent Systems (AMEX:INS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $8.26 million.

• Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $186.40 million.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $659.24 million.

• Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $11.45 million.

• Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $66.70 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLKP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $295.78 million.

• Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $117.01 million.

• Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $2.85 billion.

• Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $87.24 million.

• Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $224.00 million.

• Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $44.10 million.

• Unitil (NYSE:UTL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $145.93 million.

• IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $327.64 million.

• Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $514.94 million.

• Ares Commercial Real (NYSE:ACRE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $18.11 million.

• Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $49.00 million.

• Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $753.42 million.

• Frank's International (NYSE:FI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $96.02 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.53 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $362.25 million.

• Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Ryman Hospitality Props (NYSE:RHP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.60 per share on revenue of $120.35 million.

• Gartner (NYSE:IT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.05 billion.

• Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $76.95 million.

• Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $447.55 million.

• Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.48 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion.

• Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $2.92 billion.

• Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Colliers Intl Gr (NASDAQ:CIGI) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion.

• Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ:SPNS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $109.39 million.

• Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $378.77 million.

• Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $119.28 million.

• Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.91 per share on revenue of $2.00 million.

• Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.76 per share on revenue of $142.40 million.

• Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $6.45 million.

• Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.74 per share on revenue of $19.00 million.

• Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $255.01 million.

• Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $86.18 million.

• Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $11.81 million.

• IAA (NYSE:IAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $394.11 million.

• Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $123.38 million.

• GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $202.70 million.

• Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $11.58 million.

• Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.70 per share on revenue of $937.19 million.

• Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $339.19 million.

• LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $598.55 million.

• Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $449.70 million.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $972.00 million.

• Atotech (NYSE:ATC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $331.05 million.

• Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Charles River (NYSE:CRL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $798.18 million.

• NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $375.22 million.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• Broadridge Financial Soln (NYSE:BR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.68 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $509.07 million.

• CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $182.34 million.

• Chatham Lodging (NYSE:CLDT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $32.41 million.

• Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.54 per share on revenue of $410.59 million.

• CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $271.45 million.

• Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.34 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $279.07 million.

• Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $370.00 thousand.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion.

• IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $737.38 million.

• WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $283.15 million.

• Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.71 per share on revenue of $18.91 billion.

• MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion.

• Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Sysco (NYSE:SYY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $12.39 billion.

• Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $911.41 million.

• LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $898.40 million.

• Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $937.42 million.

• Eaton Corp (NYSE:ETN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $4.55 billion.

• AMETEK (NYSE:AME) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion.

• Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $3.19 billion.

• ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $812.30 million.

• Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $4.23 billion.

• Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $993.20 million.

• Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.62 per share on revenue of $1.58 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $3.85 billion.

• Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $2.01 billion.

• Bunge (NYSE:BG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $10.35 billion.

• Cummins (NYSE:CMI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.

• Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $1.13 billion.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $68.39 billion.

• ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $8.07 billion.

• Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $580.00 million.

• Dominion Energy (NYSE:DCUE) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $2.88 million.

• Gran Tierra Energy (AMEX:GTE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $95.90 million.

• Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $142.34 million.

• TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $530.75 million.

• Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.36 per share on revenue of $170.02 million.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $558.70 million.

• BanColombia (NYSE:CIB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $64.36 million.

• DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $69.41 million.

• Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $36.89 million.

• Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.07 per share on revenue of $22.41 million.

• John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $355.00 million.

• Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $131.13 million.

• Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $258.20 million.

• Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $21.30 million.

• Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.01 million.

• Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $8.97 million.

• Workiva (NYSE:WK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $100.44 million.

• B2Gold (AMEX:BTG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $207.75 million.

• AssetMark Financial Hldgs (NYSE:AMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $82.97 million.

• Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $103.02 million.

• Franklin Street Props (AMEX:FSP) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $61.21 million.

• Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $71.25 million.

• Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $83.48 million.

• PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.51 per share on revenue of $98.80 million.

• Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $60.25 million.

• Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $152.70 million.

• Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $115.95 million.

• OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $49.09 million.

• Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $253.20 million.

• Viad (NYSE:VVI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.01 per share on revenue of $25.40 million.

• Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $79.38 million.

• Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $126.81 million.

• Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $156.47 million.

• Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $932.36 million.

• Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $306.20 million.

• TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $41.12 million.

• ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $362.07 million.

• Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $204.58 million.

• Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.43 per share on revenue of $272.67 million.

• Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $51.46 million.

• Team (NYSE:TISI) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $210.46 million.

• Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $79.01 million.

• Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $172.82 million.

• Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $820.82 million.

• W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $114.20 million.

• Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $260.18 million.

• Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $331.49 million.

• Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $327.27 million.

• Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $125.57 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $558.73 million.

• EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $955.85 million.

• Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ:ALRM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $154.25 million.

• CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $46.78 million.

• Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $386.01 million.

• Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $276.47 million.

• Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.45 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $725.62 million.

• Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $183.63 million.

• Blueknight Energy (NASDAQ:BKEP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $707.05 million.

• Park-Ohio Hldgs (NASDAQ:PKOH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $347.30 million.

• ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $169.83 million.

• Plains GP Holdings (NASDAQ:PAGP) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $6.90 billion.

• PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.07 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $510.76 million.

• Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $650.66 million.

• Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $73.10 million.

• ProPetro Holding (NYSE:PUMP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $173.63 million.

• Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $59.00 million.

• National Storage (NYSE:NSA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $117.92 million.

• Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $23.98 million.

• Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $17.37 million.

• XP (NASDAQ:XP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $457.27 million.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $336.12 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $186.10 million.

• TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $38.67 million.

• Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $190.10 million.

• Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $3.00 million.

• Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $132.07 million.

• Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $245.24 million.

• Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $3.25 billion.

• Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $4.76 billion.

• Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $13.23 million.

• Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $30.04 million.

• Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $165.55 million.

• Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $3.81 billion.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $217.58 million.

• TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.

• Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $290.52 million.

• Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $198.39 million.

• Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $24.62 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $37.70 million.

• Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.05 per share on revenue of $17.27 million.

• Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $108.65 million.

• Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $39.73 million.

• Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $98.96 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $105.70 million.

• Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $92.24 million.

• Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.52 per share on revenue of $26.12 million.

• Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $388.57 million.

• SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $33.06 million.

• RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $339.93 million.

• JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $119.08 million.

• Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.24 per share on revenue of $77.04 million.

• Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.73 per share on revenue of $688.78 million.

• Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sixth Street Specialty (NYSE:TSLX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $63.88 million.

• Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $118.93 million.

• Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.92 per share on revenue of $1.60 million.

• Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $140.33 million.

• Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $120.95 million.

• Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $60.27 million.

• Rayonier Adv Materials (NYSE:RYAM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $520.03 million.

• Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $142.80 million.

• LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $103.06 million.

• NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $237.62 million.

• Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $107.21 million.

• Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $26.79 million.

• Retail Props of America (NYSE:RPAI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.59 per share on revenue of $101.46 million.

• Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $84.61 million.

• Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $2.58 million.

• Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $11.18 million.

• FTS International (AMEX:FTSI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $77.40 million.

• Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.38 per share on revenue of $8.14 million.

• McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $732.23 million.

• Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $78.58 million.

• Medifast (NYSE:MED) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $278.89 million.

• Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $602.13 million.

• CytoSorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $11.50 million.

• Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.39 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion.

• Compass Minerals Intl (NYSE:CMP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $451.49 million.

• Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $326.85 million.

• Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.97 per share on revenue of $294.19 million.

• American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $271.41 million.

• Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.44 per share on revenue of $106.49 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $110.14 million.

• Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $242.76 million.

• Systemax (NYSE:SYX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $253.54 million.

• Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $11.71 million.

• Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $607.11 million.

• Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $457.38 million.

• Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $294.29 million.

• Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $198.29 million.

• Mantech Intl (NASDAQ:MANT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $649.37 million.

• Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $126.43 million.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.96 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $20.73 million.

• Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.18 million.

• BlueLinx Hldgs (NYSE:BXC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.09 per share on revenue of $860.40 million.

• ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $600.00 thousand.

• The Western Union (NYSE:WU) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Plains All American (NASDAQ:PAA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $6.96 billion.

• Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.30 per share on revenue of $468.88 million.

• Comstock Res (NYSE:CRK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $296.26 million.

• Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $106.11 million.

• Bank Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $4.94 billion.

• Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.38 per share on revenue of $642.12 million.

• Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.74 per share on revenue of $611.49 million.

• Hyster-Yale Materials (NYSE:HY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $773.40 million.

• Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $14.35 billion.

• Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $817.81 million.

• T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $18.92 billion.

• Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.30 per share on revenue of $829.61 million.

• Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.70 billion.

• Erytech Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Coursera (NYSE:COUR) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• RMR Mortgage (NASDAQ:RMRM) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

 

