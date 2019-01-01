Landmark Bancorp Inc is the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank, which is dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. The bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using such deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, to originate one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, agriculture, municipal and consumer loans. In addition, it also invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities using deposits and other borrowings as funding sources. Its primary deposit gathering and lending markets are geographically diversified with locations in central, eastern, southeast, and southwest Kansas.