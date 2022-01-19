 Skip to main content

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 19, 2022 10:34am   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

 

 

During Wednesday's morning trading, 400 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL).
  • Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 48.98% to reach its 52-week low.
  • Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $577.19. The stock traded down 0.2%.
  • Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.46. Shares traded up 1.15%.
  • Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $486.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.79. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares set a new yearly low of $37.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.87.
  • Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.18. Shares traded up 1.04%.
  • Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.54. Shares traded up 0.33%.
  • Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.94 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%.
  • DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares hit a yearly low of $21.85. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) shares hit a yearly low of $32.46. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.62. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
  • DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.51 on Wednesday, moving up 4.29%.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved up 2.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.86, drifting up 2.25%.
  • Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares moved up 2.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.66, drifting up 2.56%.
  • Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock traded up 1.36%.
  • Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares fell to $12.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.29%.
  • Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.
  • Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.71%.
  • Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) stock hit $7.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.35%.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock hit a yearly low of $28.55. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) shares made a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.65.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shares set a new yearly low of $66.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.85. The stock traded down 1.25%.
  • Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.
  • CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.06. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.
  • DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.12. Shares traded up 3.08%.
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares set a new yearly low of $51.40 this morning. The stock was up 5.61% on the session.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock traded up 1.33%.
  • Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.64. The stock traded down 2.98%.
  • Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) shares moved up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.91, drifting up 0.95%.
  • Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) shares moved up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.24, drifting up 0.76%.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares hit a yearly low of $26.21. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
  • Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock hit a yearly low of $85.09. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.
  • Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59. The stock traded up 1.5%.
  • Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares set a new yearly low of $23.74 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.
  • Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.
  • Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.
  • NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.08, drifting down 1.03%.
  • C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.56. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.49 and moving up 0.59%.
  • ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) shares moved down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.05, drifting down 0.48%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.07. Shares traded up 2.16%.
  • Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 0.9%.
  • Olo (NYSE:OLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.77. The stock traded down 1.41%.
  • Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.27. The stock traded up 0.85%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock hit a yearly low of $18.52. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock traded up 1.6%.
  • 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.93%.
  • Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares hit a yearly low of $27.25. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.
  • 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.69%.
  • AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.31%.
  • Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) shares fell to $6.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.
  • BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.60. The stock traded up 2.35%.
  • Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Wednesday, moving up 2.32%.
  • Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.98 and moving up 0.1%.
  • Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock drifted up 2.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.91.
  • Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.37%.
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.
  • Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.89. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.
  • Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.80 and moving down 0.6%.
  • FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.98. Shares traded down 0.16%.
  • Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.
  • Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.87 and moving down 1.39%.
  • Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.71. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.
  • Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock hit $13.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.5%.
  • Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.82 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares fell to $11.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.68%.
  • Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.
  • Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.27. Shares traded up 3.0%.
  • Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.
  • Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.42 and moving up 0.34%.
  • ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) shares set a new yearly low of $117.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.
  • FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.42. Shares traded down 0.87%.
  • Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.
  • Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.76 and moving down 13.0%.
  • Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock traded up 0.95%.
  • Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.20 on Wednesday, moving up 1.76%.
  • Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock hit $10.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.
  • Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.54. Shares traded up 1.18%.
  • MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.11. The stock traded up 2.04%.
  • Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.07. The stock was up 4.6% on the session.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.44 and moving up 0.13%.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) stock hit $3.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.08%.
  • Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.2%.
  • Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock drifted up 1.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11.
  • Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.53.
  • Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares moved down 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.57, drifting down 0.88%.
  • Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock drifted up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.39.
  • Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares fell to $61.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.
  • Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday, moving up 1.36%.
  • ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.
  • Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.60.
  • Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.14. Shares traded down 0.17%.
  • Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock hit $9.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.11 and moving down 1.84%.
  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares moved down 2.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46, drifting down 2.78%.
  • Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.10.
  • Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock hit $5.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.92.
  • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.75. Shares traded up 0.34%.
  • AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.
  • Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
  • Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.
  • Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) shares moved up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.16, drifting up 0.55%.
  • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) shares were up 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.29.
  • Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock hit $4.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.
  • ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.10. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.
  • nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock drifted up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.14.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.72. The stock traded up 0.29%.
  • Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) stock hit $3.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.10. Shares traded down 1.09%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares fell to $4.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.7%.
  • Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.44 and moving up 1.01%.
  • Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.56. The stock traded up 0.63%.
  • Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.30.
  • Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) stock set a new 52-week low of $85.80 on Wednesday, moving down 0.37%.
  • Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.19, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock drifted up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74.
  • PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.05 and moving up 1.35%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.
  • Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock drifted down 3.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25.
  • Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.33%.
  • Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
  • Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares fell to $11.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.63%.
  • Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).
  • Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.
  • Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Wednesday, moving down 1.68%.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Wednesday, moving down 0.61%.
  • Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock hit $12.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.11. The stock traded up 1.19%.
  • Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.33 and moving down 5.46%.
  • MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%.
  • Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares fell to $10.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.17%.
  • Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares moved up 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.85, drifting up 2.27%.
  • Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.73. Shares traded up 0.13%.
  • Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock hit a yearly low of $16.13. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.
  • Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.42 and moving up 1.41%.
  • DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.
  • AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares hit a yearly low of $8.71. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%.
  • Cian (NYSE:CIAN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.89%.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving up 2.44%.
  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting up 0.69%.
  • Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock traded up 2.5%.
  • Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock traded up 0.37%.
  • bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock hit $7.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.15%.
  • Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.
  • Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.34.
  • Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) shares set a new yearly low of $39.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.
  • Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) stock hit $8.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.
  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock hit a yearly low of $8.72. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.
  • Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.87. Shares traded up 1.79%.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock drifted down 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46.
  • Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) shares fell to $7.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.
  • Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.15%.
  • 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares hit a yearly low of $16.33. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.
  • Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.88 and moving up 2.98%.
  • Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.77. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) shares hit a yearly low of $11.31. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.
  • Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.
  • Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.
  • Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 10.05% on the session.
  • CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.
  • SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.
  • Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.19%.
  • Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.
  • TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock hit $12.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).
  • Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) stock hit $9.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.
  • Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) shares moved down 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.81, drifting down 2.02%.
  • Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.18. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.
  • GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.64. Shares traded down 0.51%.
  • BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.
  • Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.
  • Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.
  • Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock hit $5.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.62%.
  • 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock drifted up 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.06.
  • Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.39. Shares traded down 0.07%.
  • Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock hit a yearly low of $7.95. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.
  • Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 2.22%.
  • Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares fell to $2.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.43%.
  • Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares fell to $11.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.
  • Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.77. The stock traded down 1.4%.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62, drifting down 1.27%.
  • PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.63. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded up 0.57%.
  • Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.
  • Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares fell to $2.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%.
  • XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded down 2.44%.
  • Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.35, drifting down 1.45%.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares set a new yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.
  • Audacy (NYSE:AUD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Wednesday, moving up 1.19%.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock hit $11.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.74%.
  • Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.
  • Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell to $7.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.96%.
  • BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.50. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.
  • Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares fell to $5.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.22%.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.15. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.
  • Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) shares moved down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.62, drifting down 0.16%.
  • Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.78.
  • Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock hit $5.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%.
  • Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
  • Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.
  • Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares fell to $6.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.
  • Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.71. Shares traded up 0.31%.
  • American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares moved up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.02, drifting up 0.77%.
  • Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.54 and moving down 0.69%.
  • CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.81. Shares traded down 1.6%.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares were up 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.51.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares fell to $2.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.79% for the day.
  • Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock hit $6.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Wednesday, moving up 2.51%.
  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.02.
  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.
  • NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.88 and moving down 0.75%.
  • Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock traded up 0.3%.
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved down 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 0.96%.
  • Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock drifted down 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.48.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.
  • ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.82.
  • Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares fell to $7.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.
  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit a yearly low of $5.92. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.
  • HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 1.13%.
  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock hit $4.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.24%.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.16 and moving down 3.02%.
  • Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) stock drifted up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68.
  • Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.
  • Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.
  • Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock drifted up 4.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43.
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.
  • Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%.
  • Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.
  • Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock drifted up 1.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares fell to $6.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.
  • Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock drifted down 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25.
  • NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares fell to $5.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.18%.
  • GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares moved down 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50, drifting down 2.55%.
  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock drifted up 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21.
  • PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Wednesday, moving down 2.62%.
  • TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
  • BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares moved down 1.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55, drifting down 1.89%.
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell to $1.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.
  • Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) stock hit $2.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%.
  • Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%.
  • Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.
  • Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock drifted up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.34.
  • icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock drifted up 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.
  • Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Wednesday, moving down 1.1%.
  • Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.
  • NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
  • Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares were down 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92.
  • Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.22.
  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.
  • Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.
  • NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.16% for the day.
  • Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.07%.
  • Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.
  • Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%.
  • iBio (AMEX:IBIO) stock drifted up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.
  • Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 17.42%.
  • Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was up 2.5% on the session.
  • Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.84. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
  • Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%.
  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.
  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.
  • Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.
  • Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved down 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 0.85%.
  • BitNile Holdings (AMEX:NILE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.95. Shares traded down 1.27%.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.
  • DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.69%.
  • SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock drifted down 3.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
  • Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.82. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
  • ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.24%.
  • Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock drifted down 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.09.
  • Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded up 0.16%.
  • ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 1.0%.
  • Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.37. Shares traded up 1.5%.
  • Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.58. The stock traded down 1.99%.
  • NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%.
  • Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.
  • Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.36%.
  • Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.42. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.46%.
  • Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.
  • Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 0.54%.
  • United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) stock drifted down 2.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.
  • TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.
  • AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 1.38%.
  • Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell to $3.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.98%.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).
  • Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.05. Shares traded up 0.05%.
  • Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 0.26%.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.25. Shares traded down 0.79%.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.
  • E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded up 5.88%.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.
  • Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.
  • Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving down 2.01%.
  • EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded up 1.65%.
  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting 0.0% (flat).
  • Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
  • ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.
  • ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.
  • Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.
  • Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.59. Shares traded up 1.55%.
  • LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.92%.
  • Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.
  • Team (NYSE:TISI) stock hit $0.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.
  • Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH) shares fell to $1.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.
  • Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.
  • Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving down 18.47%.
  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.17%.
  • Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.42. The stock traded down 1.36%.
  • Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%.
  • Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell to $1.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.79%.
  • Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.68%.
  • ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares moved down 2.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 2.49%.
  • Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) stock drifted down 10.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.
  • BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.
  • China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.33.
  • Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was up 9.25% on the session.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.
  • China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

 

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

