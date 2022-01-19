Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

During Wednesday's morning trading, 400 companies set new 52-week lows.

52-Week Low Highlights:

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Antelope Enterprise Hldgs (NASDAQ:AEHL) .

. Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 48.98% to reach its 52-week low.

made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 48.98% to reach its 52-week low. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)'s shares had the biggest turnaround, impressively rebounding 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) shares set a new 52-week low of $577.19. The stock traded down 0.2%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $577.19. The stock traded down 0.2%. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.46. Shares traded up 1.15%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $72.46. Shares traded up 1.15%. Snap (NYSE:SNAP) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.48%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.40 on Wednesday, moving up 0.48%. Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $486.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $486.11 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%. Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.79. Shares traded up 1.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.79. Shares traded up 1.27%. Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares set a new yearly low of $37.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $37.12 this morning. The stock was up 0.32% on the session. Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.87.

shares were up 0.81% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $42.87. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.18. Shares traded up 1.04%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.18. Shares traded up 1.04%. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.54. Shares traded up 0.33%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $16.54. Shares traded up 0.33%. Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.94 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.94 on Wednesday, moving down 0.77%. DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares hit a yearly low of $21.85. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.85. The stock was up 1.96% on the session. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) shares hit a yearly low of $32.46. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $32.46. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) stock hit a yearly low of $18.62. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.62. The stock was down 1.9% for the day. DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) stock set a new 52-week low of $25.51 on Wednesday, moving up 4.29%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $25.51 on Wednesday, moving up 4.29%. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares moved up 2.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.86, drifting up 2.25%.

shares moved up 2.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.86, drifting up 2.25%. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) shares moved up 2.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.66, drifting up 2.56%.

shares moved up 2.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $71.66, drifting up 2.56%. Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock traded up 1.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.54. The stock traded up 1.36%. Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) shares fell to $12.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.29%.

shares fell to $12.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 2.29%. Thoughtworks Holding (NASDAQ:TWKS) stock set a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $21.11 on Wednesday, moving down 0.23%. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.71%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.71%. Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) stock hit $7.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.35%.

stock hit $7.15 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.35%. Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) stock hit a yearly low of $28.55. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $28.55. The stock was up 0.48% for the day. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) shares made a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $32.92 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. TuSimple Hldgs (NASDAQ:TSP) shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.65.

shares were down 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.65. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) shares set a new yearly low of $66.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $66.92 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Ozon Holdings (NASDAQ:OZON) shares set a new 52-week low of $20.85. The stock traded down 1.25%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $20.85. The stock traded down 1.25%. Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) stock set a new 52-week low of $24.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $24.16 on Wednesday, moving up 0.16%. CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.06. The stock was up 1.47% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $22.06. The stock was up 1.47% on the session. DoubleVerify Hldgs (NYSE:DV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.12. Shares traded up 3.08%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $24.12. Shares traded up 3.08%. Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares set a new yearly low of $51.40 this morning. The stock was up 5.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $51.40 this morning. The stock was up 5.61% on the session. Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock traded up 1.33%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $6.00. The stock traded up 1.33%. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.64. The stock traded down 2.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.64. The stock traded down 2.98%. Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) shares moved up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.91, drifting up 0.95%.

shares moved up 0.95% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.91, drifting up 0.95%. Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) shares moved up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.24, drifting up 0.76%.

shares moved up 0.76% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.24, drifting up 0.76%. Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares hit a yearly low of $26.21. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $26.21. The stock was up 2.08% on the session. Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stock hit a yearly low of $85.09. The stock was up 2.12% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $85.09. The stock was up 2.12% for the day. Cazoo Gr (NYSE:CZOO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.30 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.16%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59. The stock traded up 1.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $10.59. The stock traded up 1.5%. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) shares set a new yearly low of $23.74 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $23.74 this morning. The stock was down 5.49% on the session. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $37.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.21%. Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) shares made a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $7.70 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.74% for the day. Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.05. The stock was up 0.39% on the session. NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $23.12 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.03%. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.08, drifting down 1.03%.

shares moved down 1.03% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.08, drifting down 1.03%. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.56. The stock was up 1.11% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $26.56. The stock was up 1.11% on the session. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ:KC) stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.52. The stock was down 0.67% for the day. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.49 and moving up 0.59%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $59.49 and moving up 0.59%. ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) shares moved down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.05, drifting down 0.48%.

shares moved down 0.48% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.05, drifting down 0.48%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.07. Shares traded up 2.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.07. Shares traded up 2.16%. Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 0.9%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.30. The stock traded down 0.9%. Olo (NYSE:OLO) shares set a new 52-week low of $15.77. The stock traded down 1.41%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $15.77. The stock traded down 1.41%. Virgin Galactic Hldgs (NYSE:SPCE) shares set a new 52-week low of $9.27. The stock traded up 0.85%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $9.27. The stock traded up 0.85%. Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) stock hit a yearly low of $18.52. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.52. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock traded up 1.6%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.51. The stock traded up 1.6%. 23andMe Holding (NASDAQ:ME) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.93%. Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) shares hit a yearly low of $27.25. The stock was up 1.96% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $27.25. The stock was up 1.96% on the session. 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.06 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.69%. AvidXchange Holdings (NASDAQ:AVDX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.68 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.31%. Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) shares fell to $6.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%.

shares fell to $6.70 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.3%. BigCommerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BIGC) shares set a new 52-week low of $28.60. The stock traded up 2.35%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $28.60. The stock traded up 2.35%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Wednesday, moving up 2.32%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $12.22 on Wednesday, moving up 2.32%. Nuveen Municipal Value (NYSE:NUV) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.98 and moving up 0.1%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $9.98 and moving up 0.1%. Stem (NYSE:STEM) stock drifted up 2.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.91.

stock drifted up 2.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.91. Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.37%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $32.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.37%. Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $46.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.74%. Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.89. The stock was up 1.0% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $51.89. The stock was up 1.0% on the session. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.80 and moving down 0.6%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $5.80 and moving down 0.6%. FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.98. Shares traded down 0.16%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $11.98. Shares traded down 0.16%. Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.46 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.5%. Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.87 and moving down 1.39%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $58.87 and moving down 1.39%. Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) stock hit a yearly low of $9.71. The stock was up 1.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $9.71. The stock was up 1.02% for the day. Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) stock hit $13.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.5%.

stock hit $13.92 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.5%. Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) stock set a new 52-week low of $8.82 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $8.82 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Array Technologies (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares fell to $11.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.68%.

shares fell to $11.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.68%. Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) shares made a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.21% for the day. Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.27. Shares traded up 3.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $22.27. Shares traded up 3.0%. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $15.77 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.06%. Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $5.84 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.68%. Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.42 and moving up 0.34%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $32.42 and moving up 0.34%. ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) shares set a new yearly low of $117.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $117.02 this morning. The stock was down 2.08% on the session. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.42. Shares traded down 0.87%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.42. Shares traded down 0.87%. Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $27.08 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.62% for the day. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.76 and moving down 13.0%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.76 and moving down 13.0%. Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock traded up 0.95%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.27. The stock traded up 0.95%. Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) stock set a new 52-week low of $30.20 on Wednesday, moving up 1.76%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $30.20 on Wednesday, moving up 1.76%. Janus Intl Gr (NYSE:JBI) stock hit $10.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.29%.

stock hit $10.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.29%. Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.33 this morning. The stock was down 2.05% on the session. Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.54. Shares traded up 1.18%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.54. Shares traded up 1.18%. MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.11. The stock traded up 2.04%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $17.11. The stock traded up 2.04%. Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.07. The stock was up 4.6% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $15.07. The stock was up 4.6% on the session. BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.44 and moving up 0.13%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.44 and moving up 0.13%. Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) stock hit $3.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.08%.

stock hit $3.63 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.08%. Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $19.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.2%. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) stock drifted up 1.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11.

stock drifted up 1.14% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.11. Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.80. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.53.

shares were down 1.57% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.53. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.17 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.45%. Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) shares moved down 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.57, drifting down 0.88%.

shares moved down 0.88% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $24.57, drifting down 0.88%. Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) stock drifted up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.39.

stock drifted up 0.61% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $11.39. Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) shares fell to $61.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.

shares fell to $61.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%. Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday, moving up 1.36%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.99 on Wednesday, moving up 1.36%. ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) shares hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was up 0.73% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $14.90. The stock was up 0.73% on the session. Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.60.

stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.60. Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.56 this morning. The stock was up 0.36% on the session. Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.14. Shares traded down 0.17%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $47.14. Shares traded down 0.17%. Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $7.68 this morning. The stock was down 12.11% on the session. Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock hit $9.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%.

stock hit $9.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.8%. Shenandoah (NASDAQ:SHEN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.11 and moving down 1.84%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $23.11 and moving down 1.84%. Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) shares moved down 2.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46, drifting down 2.78%.

shares moved down 2.78% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46, drifting down 2.78%. Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares made a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $11.50 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day. Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.10.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.10. Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) stock hit $5.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%.

stock hit $5.18 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.58%. Blackrock Muniyield (NYSE:MQY) shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.92.

shares were up 0.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.92. Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs (NASDAQ:AVAH) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.75. Shares traded up 0.34%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $5.75. Shares traded up 0.34%. AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.09% for the day. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.36 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB) shares set a new yearly low of $5.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.03 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session. Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) shares moved up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.16, drifting up 0.55%.

shares moved up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $15.16, drifting up 0.55%. Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) shares were up 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.29.

shares were up 2.82% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $15.29. Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) stock hit $4.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%.

stock hit $4.04 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.05%. ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $9.82 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.10. The stock was down 0.42% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $21.10. The stock was down 0.42% on the session. nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) stock drifted up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.14.

stock drifted up 0.79% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $21.14. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MYI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.72. The stock traded up 0.29%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $13.72. The stock traded up 0.29%. Aberdeen Asia-pacific (AMEX:FAX) stock hit $3.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%.

stock hit $3.71 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.58%. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.25%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.25%. PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.10. Shares traded down 1.09%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $7.10. Shares traded down 1.09%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) shares fell to $4.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.7%.

shares fell to $4.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.7%. Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.44 and moving up 1.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.44 and moving up 1.01%. Markforged Holding (NYSE:MKFG) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.56. The stock traded up 0.63%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.56. The stock traded up 0.63%. Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.30.

shares were down 0.23% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $19.30. Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) stock set a new 52-week low of $85.80 on Wednesday, moving down 0.37%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $85.80 on Wednesday, moving down 0.37%. Volta (NYSE:VLTA) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.19, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.19, drifting 0.0% (flat). Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock drifted up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74.

stock drifted up 0.71% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.74. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) shares made a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.62% for the day. Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.05 and moving up 1.35%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.05 and moving up 1.35%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MHD) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $15.51 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.06% for the day. Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR) stock drifted down 3.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25.

stock drifted down 3.91% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.25. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.33%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.26 on Wednesday morning, moving down 6.33%. Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%. Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) shares fell to $11.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.63%.

shares fell to $11.94 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 9.63%. Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA) shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

shares fell to $5.78 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat). Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.44. The stock was up 0.38% for the day. Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) stock set a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Wednesday, moving down 1.68%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $3.75 on Wednesday, moving down 1.68%. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Wednesday, moving down 0.61%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.06 on Wednesday, moving down 0.61%. Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) stock hit $12.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $12.34 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.11. The stock traded up 1.19%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.11. The stock traded up 1.19%. Sophia Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.33 and moving down 5.46%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.33 and moving down 5.46%. MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Wednesday, moving up 4.42%. Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) shares fell to $10.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.17%.

shares fell to $10.52 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 3.17%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) shares moved up 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.85, drifting up 2.27%.

shares moved up 2.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.85, drifting up 2.27%. Invesco Quality Municipal (NYSE:IQI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $12.40 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%. Ouster (NYSE:OUST) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.73. Shares traded up 0.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.73. Shares traded up 0.13%. Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) shares hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.71. The stock was down 0.07% on the session. IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock hit a yearly low of $16.13. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.13. The stock was up 3.33% for the day. Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.42 and moving up 1.41%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.42 and moving up 1.41%. DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was up 1.14% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $16.00. The stock was up 1.14% for the day. AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) shares hit a yearly low of $8.71. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $8.71. The stock was up 0.55% on the session. Honest Co (NASDAQ:HNST) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.41 on Wednesday, moving up 1.7%. Cian (NYSE:CIAN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.89%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.50 and moving down 1.89%. Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving up 2.44%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.02 and moving up 2.44%. Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day. Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) shares set a new yearly low of $5.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.47 this morning. The stock was down 2.45% on the session. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.60. The stock was up 0.82% for the day. Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting up 0.69%.

shares moved up 0.69% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.44, drifting up 0.69%. Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares set a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock traded up 2.5%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $12.55. The stock traded up 2.5%. Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.79 on Wednesday, moving down 0.43%. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock traded up 0.37%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.87. The stock traded up 0.37%. bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) stock hit $7.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.15%.

stock hit $7.81 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.15%. Forma Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:FMTX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.78. The stock was up 2.84% on the session. Blackrock Muni Interm (NYSE:MUI) shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.34.

shares were up 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $14.34. Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS) shares set a new yearly low of $39.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $39.05 this morning. The stock was down 0.28% on the session. Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) stock hit $8.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%.

stock hit $8.31 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.2%. GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) stock hit a yearly low of $8.72. The stock was up 1.24% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $8.72. The stock was up 1.24% for the day. Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.87. Shares traded up 1.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $3.87. Shares traded up 1.79%. Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) shares set a new yearly low of $11.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $11.62 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session. AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) stock drifted down 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46.

stock drifted down 1.41% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46. Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) shares fell to $7.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%.

shares fell to $7.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.55%. Blackrock Muniholdings (NYSE:MFL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $13.64 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.15%. 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares hit a yearly low of $16.33. The stock was down 1.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $16.33. The stock was down 1.07% on the session. Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.88 and moving up 2.98%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.88 and moving up 2.98%. Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.77. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.77. The stock was up 0.84% on the session. Seritage Growth Props (NYSE:SRG) shares hit a yearly low of $11.31. The stock was down 0.39% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $11.31. The stock was down 0.39% on the session. Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $17.07 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.69%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was up 1.54% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $11.00. The stock was up 1.54% for the day. Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 10.05% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.37. The stock was down 10.05% on the session. CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $9.29 on Wednesday. The stock was up 1.49% for the day. SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $11.81 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.54%. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $7.02 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.19%. Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) shares made a new 52-week low of $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.27% for the day. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock hit $12.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

stock hit $12.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat). Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) stock hit $9.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%.

stock hit $9.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.57%. Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) shares moved down 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.81, drifting down 2.02%.

shares moved down 2.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.81, drifting down 2.02%. Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.18. The stock was up 1.1% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $16.18. The stock was up 1.1% on the session. GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.64. Shares traded down 0.51%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.64. Shares traded down 0.51%. BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. The stock was up 2.08% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.87. The stock was up 2.08% on the session. Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock was up 0.09% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.26. The stock was up 0.09% on the session. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.32. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) stock hit $5.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.62%.

stock hit $5.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.62%. 1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS) stock drifted up 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.06.

stock drifted up 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.06. Blackrock Municipal (NYSE:BYM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.39. Shares traded down 0.07%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $14.39. Shares traded down 0.07%. Golden Nugget Online (NASDAQ:GNOG) stock hit a yearly low of $7.95. The stock was up 1.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $7.95. The stock was up 1.53% for the day. Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 2.22%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $2.25 and moving up 2.22%. Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) shares fell to $2.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.43%.

shares fell to $2.22 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.43%. Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares set a new yearly low of $10.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $10.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.29% on the session. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMX) shares fell to $11.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%.

shares fell to $11.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.16%. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal (NYSE:NEV) shares set a new 52-week low of $14.77. The stock traded down 1.4%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $14.77. The stock traded down 1.4%. Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62, drifting down 1.27%.

shares moved down 1.27% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.62, drifting down 1.27%. PIMCO Municipal Income (NYSE:PMF) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.63. Shares traded up 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $13.63. Shares traded up 0.31%. Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) shares set a new yearly low of $5.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.53 this morning. The stock was up 0.14% on the session. Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded up 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $8.70. The stock traded up 0.57%. Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.5% for the day. Spire Globall (NYSE:SPIR) shares fell to $2.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%.

shares fell to $2.33 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.4%. XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded down 2.44%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $2.36. The stock traded down 2.44%. Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.35, drifting down 1.45%.

shares moved down 1.45% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $16.35, drifting down 1.45%. Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares set a new yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.02 this morning. The stock was down 0.58% on the session. Audacy (NYSE:AUD) shares hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $2.23. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Wednesday, moving up 1.19%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.84 on Wednesday, moving up 1.19%. Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock hit $11.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.74%.

stock hit $11.85 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.74%. Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock was up 1.18% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. The stock was up 1.18% on the session. Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares fell to $7.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.96%.

shares fell to $7.30 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.96%. BLACKROCK MUNIYIELD (NYSE:MQT) shares hit a yearly low of $13.50. The stock was down 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $13.50. The stock was down 0.15% on the session. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) shares fell to $5.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.22%.

shares fell to $5.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.22%. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.15. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.15. The stock was up 2.49% on the session. Western Asset Inflation (NYSE:WIA) shares moved down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.62, drifting down 0.16%.

shares moved down 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.62, drifting down 0.16%. Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT) stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.78.

stock drifted down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $23.78. Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.33 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.53% for the day. Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) stock hit $5.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%.

stock hit $5.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.78%. Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.05 on Wednesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day. Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV) stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was down 2.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.66. The stock was down 2.43% for the day. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) shares fell to $6.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%.

shares fell to $6.81 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.46%. Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.71. Shares traded up 0.31%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $9.71. Shares traded up 0.31%. American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares moved up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.02, drifting up 0.77%.

shares moved up 0.77% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.02, drifting up 0.77%. Franklin Duration Income (AMEX:FTF) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.54 and moving down 0.69%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.54 and moving down 0.69%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.81. Shares traded down 1.6%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $4.81. Shares traded down 1.6%. Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) shares were up 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.51.

shares were up 3.03% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $18.51. Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares fell to $2.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $2.02 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) shares made a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.79% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 5.79% for the day. Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) stock hit $6.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%.

stock hit $6.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.87%. Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) stock set a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Wednesday, moving up 2.51%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $2.93 on Wednesday, moving up 2.51%. Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.02.

shares were up 1.95% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.02. American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $16.33 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.52%. NRX Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.88 and moving down 0.75%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $3.88 and moving down 0.75%. Emerald Holding (NYSE:EEX) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock traded up 0.3%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $3.16. The stock traded up 0.3%. Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) shares made a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $3.70 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.94% for the day. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares moved down 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 0.96%.

shares moved down 0.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $5.06, drifting down 0.96%. Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) stock drifted down 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.48.

stock drifted down 0.98% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.48. Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.69 this morning. The stock was up 2.65% on the session. ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) shares hit a yearly low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.21% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $9.29. The stock was up 0.21% on the session. Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.82.

shares were down 2.35% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $6.82. Japan Smaller (NYSE:JOF) shares fell to $7.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%.

shares fell to $7.66 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.03%. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) shares hit a yearly low of $5.92. The stock was down 0.83% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.92. The stock was down 0.83% on the session. HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 1.13%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.58. Shares traded up 1.13%. Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) stock hit $4.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.24%.

stock hit $4.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 18.24%. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.16 and moving down 3.02%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $7.16 and moving down 3.02%. Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) stock drifted up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68.

stock drifted up 0.34% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.68. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.38 this morning. The stock was down 1.8% on the session. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 3.48% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $5.13. The stock was down 3.48% for the day. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) stock drifted up 4.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43.

stock drifted up 4.92% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43. Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) stock hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.53. The stock was up 0.21% for the day. Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%.

shares fell to $2.77 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.35%. Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.96 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.49%. Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) stock drifted up 1.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72.

stock drifted up 1.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.72. LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares fell to $6.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%.

shares fell to $6.17 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.48%. Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) stock drifted down 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25.

stock drifted down 2.02% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.25. NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) shares fell to $5.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.18%.

shares fell to $5.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.18%. GreenPower Motor Co (NASDAQ:GP) shares moved down 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50, drifting down 2.55%.

shares moved down 2.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.50, drifting down 2.55%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) stock drifted up 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21.

stock drifted up 1.87% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.21. PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Wednesday, moving down 2.62%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $4.07 on Wednesday, moving down 2.62%. TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.66 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) shares moved down 1.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55, drifting down 1.89%.

shares moved down 1.89% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.55, drifting down 1.89%. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) shares fell to $1.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%.

shares fell to $1.26 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.78%. Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) stock hit $2.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%.

stock hit $2.01 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 1.2%. Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.31 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.75%. Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 2.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $1.07. The stock was down 2.63% for the day. Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock drifted up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.34.

stock drifted up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.34. icad (NASDAQ:ICAD) stock drifted up 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15.

stock drifted up 0.95% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $5.15. AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) shares set a new yearly low of $3.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $3.72 this morning. The stock was up 1.07% on the session. Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.49 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) stock set a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Wednesday, moving down 1.1%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $6.46 on Wednesday, moving down 1.1%. Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.80 this morning. The stock was down 1.25% on the session. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.80 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%. Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) shares were down 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92.

shares were down 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.92. Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.22.

shares were down 2.09% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $9.22. Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 1.17% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.95. The stock was down 1.17% on the session. Jiayin Gr (NASDAQ:JFIN) shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 4.68% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was down 4.68% on the session. NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.16% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.86 on Wednesday. The stock was up 3.16% for the day. Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.07%.

shares fell to $1.51 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.07%. Aberdeen Japan Equity (NYSE:JEQ) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.25%. Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.94 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.28%. iBio (AMEX:IBIO) stock drifted up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47.

stock drifted up 0.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.47. Orion Energy Sys (NASDAQ:OESX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 17.42%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.21 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 17.42%. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was up 2.5% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.94. The stock was up 2.5% on the session. Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.84. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.84. The stock was up 1.54% on the session. Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.57 on Wednesday, moving up 0.83%. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $4.04 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.17%. Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.79 on Wednesday, moving up 1.11%. Mfs Inv Grade Municipal (NYSE:CXH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. The stock was up 1.06% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $9.40. The stock was up 1.06% on the session. Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) shares moved down 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 0.85%.

shares moved down 0.85% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.13, drifting down 0.85%. BitNile Holdings (AMEX:NILE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.95. Shares traded down 1.27%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.95. Shares traded down 1.27%. Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.36% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.07. The stock was down 1.36% on the session. Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00.

shares were 0.0% (flat) for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.00. DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.69%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $2.85 on Wednesday morning, moving down 2.69%. SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) stock drifted down 3.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.

stock drifted down 3.38% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75. Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) shares hit a yearly low of $3.82. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $3.82. The stock was up 2.86% on the session. ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat).

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Wednesday, moving 0.0% (flat). Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.24%.

shares fell to $2.40 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.24%. Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:GMBL) stock drifted down 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.09.

stock drifted down 0.32% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $3.09. Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded up 0.16%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.23. The stock traded up 0.16%. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 1.0%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.96. Shares traded up 1.0%. Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.37. Shares traded up 1.5%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $0.37. Shares traded up 1.5%. Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was up 2.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.69. The stock was up 2.86% on the session. Regis (NYSE:RGS) shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.35. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.58. The stock traded down 1.99%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.58. The stock traded down 1.99%. NiSun Intl Enterprise Dev (NASDAQ:NISN) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Wednesday, moving down 2.88%. Clever Leaves Holdings (NASDAQ:CLVR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.14. The stock was down 2.62% on the session. Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 3.36%. Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.76. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.42. Shares traded up 0.4%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $2.42. Shares traded up 0.4%. AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.46%.

stock hit $2.10 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.46%. Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.44 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.2%. Imara (NASDAQ:IMRA) shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 0.54%.

shares moved up 0.54% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.81, drifting up 0.54%. United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) stock drifted down 2.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45.

stock drifted down 2.63% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.45. TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock was down 4.97% for the day. AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 1.38%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $0.51 and moving down 1.38%. Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) shares fell to $3.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.98%.

shares fell to $3.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.98%. Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat).

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.86 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded 0.0% (flat). Pop Culture Gr (NASDAQ:CPOP) shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53.

shares were down 1.24% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.53. ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.05. Shares traded up 0.05%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.05. Shares traded up 0.05%. Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) shares moved up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 0.26%.

shares moved up 0.26% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.50, drifting up 0.26%. Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.25. Shares traded down 0.79%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.25. Shares traded down 0.79%. Clarus Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:CRXT) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.0%. E-Home Household Service (NASDAQ:EJH) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded up 5.88%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded up 5.88%. VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 2.21% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.65. The stock was down 2.21% on the session. Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.57%. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving down 2.01%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Wednesday morning, hitting $1.44 and moving down 2.01%. EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded up 1.65%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.18. The stock traded up 1.65%. Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting 0.0% (flat).

shares moved 0.0% (flat) on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.01, drifting 0.0% (flat). Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.40 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%. ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.4% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.81. The stock was down 3.4% on the session. ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) shares set a new yearly low of $1.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.96 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session. Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.28 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.14% for the day. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.

shares fell to $0.63 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%. Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29.

stock drifted down 0.76% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.29. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.26 this morning. The stock was down 0.11% on the session. Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.59. Shares traded up 1.55%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday of $1.59. Shares traded up 1.55%. LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.92%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.48 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.92%. Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.47%. Team (NYSE:TISI) stock hit $0.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%.

stock hit $0.75 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.77%. Impac Mortgage Holdings (AMEX:IMH) shares fell to $1.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%.

shares fell to $1.00 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.85%. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 1.35% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.51. The stock was down 1.35% on the session. Protagenic Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTIX) shares set a new yearly low of $1.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $1.21 this morning. The stock was up 0.79% on the session. Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.33. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session. Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving down 18.47%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.80 on Wednesday, moving down 18.47%. Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.17%.

stock hit $0.91 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 6.17%. Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.42. The stock traded down 1.36%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.42. The stock traded down 1.36%. Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.40 on Wednesday, moving down 3.25%. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) shares fell to $1.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.79%.

shares fell to $1.20 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 5.79%. Tian Ruixiang Holdings (NASDAQ:TIRX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.68%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.24 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.68%. ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) shares moved down 2.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 2.49%.

shares moved down 2.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.33, drifting down 2.49%. Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) stock drifted down 10.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46.

stock drifted down 10.21% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.46. BIMI International (NASDAQ:BIMI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.42% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.39 on Wednesday. The stock was down 2.42% for the day. China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.33.

shares were down 2.29% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.33. Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was up 9.25% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.51 this morning. The stock was up 9.25% on the session. OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%.

shares fell to $1.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.96%. China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.98 on Wednesday. The stock was down 1.0% for the day.

