Range
6.85 - 8.07
Vol / Avg.
792.3K/806.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.06 - 12.3
Mkt Cap
3.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.87
P/E
-
EPS
-53.88
Shares
400.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
ReNew Energy Global PLC, through its subsidiary operates as a renewable energy IPP, contributing to India's energy transition journey (Independent Power Producer). It has utility-scale wind and solar energy projects as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers while helping reduce India's carbon footprint.

ReNew Energy Glb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ReNew Energy Glb's (RNW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) stock?

A

The latest price target for ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting RNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ReNew Energy Glb (RNW)?

A

The stock price for ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) is $8.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ReNew Energy Glb.

Q

When is ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ:RNW) reporting earnings?

A

ReNew Energy Glb’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ReNew Energy Glb.

Q

What sector and industry does ReNew Energy Glb (RNW) operate in?

A

ReNew Energy Glb is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.