You can purchase shares of ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ReNew Energy Glb’s space includes: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS), Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE), Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE), Atlantica Sustainable (NASDAQ:AY) and Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA).
The latest price target for ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) was reported by Goldman Sachs on December 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting RNW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 111.18% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ReNew Energy Glb (NASDAQ: RNW) is $8.05 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ReNew Energy Glb.
ReNew Energy Glb’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ReNew Energy Glb.
ReNew Energy Glb is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.