Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Iterum Therapeutics PLC is a pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in developing and commercializing sulopenem to be the first and only oral and intravenous branded penem available globally. Its sulopenem program has the potential to offer a solution to the problem of antibiotic resistance and the toxicity limitations of existing agents.

Iterum Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Iterum Therapeutics's (ITRM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) was reported by Gabelli & Co. on July 27, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ITRM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM)?

A

The stock price for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITRM) is $0.3425 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iterum Therapeutics.

Q

When is Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) reporting earnings?

A

Iterum Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Iterum Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) operate in?

A

Iterum Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.