Range
14.03 - 14.46
Vol / Avg.
228.8K/308.3K
Div / Yield
0.08/0.57%
52 Wk
13.97 - 20.07
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
8
Open
14.16
P/E
14.07
EPS
0.26
Shares
78.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Road & Rail
Heartland Express Inc is engaged in providing truckload services across the United States and Canada. It offers nationwide asset-based transportation services in the dry van truckload market. Also, the company offers truckload temperature-controlled transportation services and non-asset based brokerage services. The company's major customers represent primarily the consumer goods, appliances, food products, and automotive industries.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2600.260 0.0000
REV152.810M148.142M-4.668M

Heartland Express Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heartland Express (HTLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Heartland Express's (HTLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Heartland Express (HTLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting HTLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.72% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Heartland Express (HTLD)?

A

The stock price for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) is $14.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heartland Express (HTLD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.

Q

When is Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) reporting earnings?

A

Heartland Express’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Heartland Express (HTLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heartland Express.

Q

What sector and industry does Heartland Express (HTLD) operate in?

A

Heartland Express is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.