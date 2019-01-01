|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.260
|0.260
|0.0000
|REV
|152.810M
|148.142M
|-4.668M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Heartland Express’s space includes: Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA), Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS), Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE), ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) and Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ).
The latest price target for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) was reported by JP Morgan on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting HTLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.72% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Heartland Express (NASDAQ: HTLD) is $14.07 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 6, 2021.
Heartland Express’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Heartland Express.
Heartland Express is in the Industrials sector and Road & Rail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.