ZW Data Action Technologies Inc is engaged in providing Internet advertising, precision marketing, e-commerce online to offline (O2O) advertising and marketing services as well as the related data and technical services to small and medium enterprises in the PRC. It offers a variety channels of advertising and marketing services through its system, including distribution of the right to use search engine marketing services, provision of online advertising placements on its web portals, provision of ecommerce O2O advertising and marketing services and provision of other related value-added data and technical services to maximize market exposure and effectiveness for clients. It also engages in blockchain industry and its platform will support two blockchain-powered Apps: BO!News and OMG.