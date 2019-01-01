QQQ
Range
0.16 - 0.28
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/323.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.25 - 2.32
Mkt Cap
13.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.28
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
61.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.000
REV3.543M

Senmiao Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Senmiao Technology (AIHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Senmiao Technology's (AIHS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Senmiao Technology (AIHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Senmiao Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Senmiao Technology (AIHS)?

A

The stock price for Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ: AIHS) is $0.22 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Senmiao Technology (AIHS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Senmiao Technology.

Q

When is Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) reporting earnings?

A

Senmiao Technology’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 15, 2022.

Q

Is Senmiao Technology (AIHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Senmiao Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Senmiao Technology (AIHS) operate in?

A

Senmiao Technology is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.