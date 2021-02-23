Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021
Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 267 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).
  • The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG).
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was the biggest gainer, trading up 41.11% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $152.31 with a daily change of up 1.1%.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $197.93. Shares traded up 1.29%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.89 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.
  • BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.54. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit $89.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares broke to $219.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.
  • Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares were up 1.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.99 for a change of up 1.94%.
  • American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.31. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.
  • Deere (NYSE:DE) shares were down 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $338.77 for a change of down 1.83%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $71.06 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.
  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.89 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.
  • Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares hit a yearly high of $171.07. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.12. The stock traded up 3.17% on the session.
  • China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) shares were up 2.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.32 for a change of up 2.68%.
  • Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.28%.
  • Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $262.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.29%.
  • Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a yearly high of $124.43. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares set a new yearly high of $83.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.
  • MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares set a new yearly high of $57.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.
  • Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares set a new yearly high of $146.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.
  • Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares hit $62.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.
  • Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.81% for the day.
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $245.90. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.
  • Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.04 for a change of up 1.49%.
  • Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.10 for a change of up 0.38%.
  • BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.61. Shares traded up 3.02%.
  • Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.89.
  • Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.42. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.
  • Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit $57.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.
  • NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares broke to $5.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.36%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.84.
  • Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.51 on Tuesday, moving up 2.58%.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $496.69.
  • CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.05. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.
  • Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $41.66. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.
  • Hess (NYSE:HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.09 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.26 on Tuesday, moving up 2.05%.
  • KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $394.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
  • MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.33 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.21%.
  • Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares hit a yearly high of $44.53. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.
  • Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit a yearly high of $61.00. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.
  • Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $131.06. Shares traded up 6.48%.
  • Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares hit $120.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.
  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.
  • Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares were up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.92 for a change of up 3.72%.
  • China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.69 with a daily change of up 13.7%.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.91. Shares traded down 0.28%.
  • Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares broke to $547.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.
  • Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $195.89 for a change of up 0.39%.
  • Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $26.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.0%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.59 for a change of up 0.17%.
  • Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.75. Shares traded up 1.17%.
  • Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $81.64 with a daily change of up 0.62%.
  • Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.37 for a change of up 1.01%.
  • Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $233.47.
  • Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
  • Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.74%.
  • Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.
  • Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.33.
  • Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.71. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.
  • People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 3.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.74 for a change of up 3.41%.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares set a new yearly high of $795.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.
  • CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.77. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session.
  • Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $55.43. The stock traded down 1.33% on the session.
  • TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.03. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.
  • Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.47. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.56. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.
  • First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.
  • Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were down 1.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.71 for a change of down 1.43%.
  • BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.
  • Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.61.
  • Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $138.18. Shares traded up 6.86%.
  • Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 2.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.34.
  • South State (NASDAQ:SSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.
  • Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares hit a yearly high of $56.99. The stock traded up 8.96% on the session.
  • New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares hit a yearly high of $12.37. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.
  • Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.99 on Tuesday, moving up 1.31%.
  • Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.45. The stock traded up 12.73% on the session.
  • Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.22 with a daily change of up 2.97%.
  • Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.69.
  • Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new yearly high of $12.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were down 1.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $223.27.
  • Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.48. The stock traded down 1.03% on the session.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.13. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.
  • Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a yearly high of $55.32. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a yearly high of $196.57. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.
  • United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16.
  • CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) shares broke to $49.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.
  • John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shares hit $144.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.96%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $244.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares set a new yearly high of $38.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.
  • Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.51. Shares traded up 1.67%.
  • Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.59 with a daily change of down 0.24%.
  • UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $84.92. Shares traded up 1.7%.
  • Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.
  • Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares broke to $72.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.
  • BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new yearly high of $42.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.
  • Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit $54.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.18%.
  • Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.73%.
  • First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.33%.
  • Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares hit a yearly high of $124.95. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97.
  • Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to $54.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.24%.
  • Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit $64.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.
  • Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.52%.
  • Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares set a new yearly high of $60.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.94.
  • Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.36.
  • Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.22.
  • Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) shares hit $104.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.92%.
  • Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.57 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.23%.
  • BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.
  • Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.48 for a change of up 0.35%.
  • PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $31.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.51%.
  • Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $73.00 with a daily change of up 0.81%.
  • Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit a yearly high of $19.20. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.
  • Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.64.
  • Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.10.
  • CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.33.
  • United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.
  • Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.21. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares hit $36.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.29%.
  • Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.
  • SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.74. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.
  • Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.03 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.83%.
  • First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%.
  • Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares set a new yearly high of $11.32 this morning. The stock was up 9.92% on the session.
  • Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.82. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.46.
  • National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $39.96. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.
  • Albany International (NYSE:AIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $83.36. Shares traded up 0.17%.
  • Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to $49.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.
  • Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares broke to $20.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.30. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.
  • Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.10.
  • Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.61 with a daily change of up 3.26%.
  • Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.42 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares hit $82.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.
  • First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.61 with a daily change of up 0.18%.
  • First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.54%.
  • Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.41.
  • WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.
  • Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $129.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.
  • Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) shares broke to $19.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.
  • BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.
  • Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to $65.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.
  • Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.00.
  • Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.19 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.
  • Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares broke to $36.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.
  • Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.66. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.
  • Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.
  • FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares were up 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.14 for a change of up 1.17%.
  • Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.29 for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were up 1.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.66 for a change of up 1.66%.
  • Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.
  • BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares hit a yearly high of $16.73. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.15%.
  • Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.20. Shares traded up 1.12%.
  • Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.47 on Tuesday, moving up 3.7%.
  • CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares broke to $19.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.73%.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.83. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.39%.
  • TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.89. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.
  • Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.
  • Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares broke to $29.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.50. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.
  • Kraton (NYSE:KRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.42%.
  • Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $34.91. Shares traded down 0.76%.
  • TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.15%.
  • First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) shares broke to $13.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.
  • RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) shares hit $41.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.22%.
  • Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.78. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
  • Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit $29.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.
  • Standex International (NYSE:SXI) shares set a new yearly high of $98.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.
  • National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.11%.
  • Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.36. Shares traded up 1.66%.
  • First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.31. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.
  • Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $51.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
  • Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.
  • Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.
  • Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.95. Shares traded down 1.13%.
  • Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.49.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.81 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.13%.
  • Frank's International (NYSE:FI) shares were up 37.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.27.
  • German American (NASDAQ:GABC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.37 with a daily change of up 3.45%.
  • First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares set a new yearly high of $23.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session.
  • Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares broke to $35.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.59%.
  • HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.45. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.99% for the day.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.46 on Tuesday, moving up 1.4%.
  • Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.44. Shares traded up 7.71%.
  • Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.34% on the session.
  • Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.98. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%.
  • Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.78.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
  • Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.00. Shares traded up 4.2%.
  • TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) shares hit a yearly high of $37.68. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.
  • Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.73.
  • TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.46. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.
  • Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.30 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.
  • Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Tuesday, moving up 1.39%.
  • National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) shares were down 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.82 for a change of down 0.29%.
  • Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares set a new yearly high of $38.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.
  • CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.
  • Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares were down 4.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.13 for a change of down 4.61%.
  • HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.19.
  • QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares broke to $43.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.
  • John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.49.
  • Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit $21.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.23.
  • Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.
  • American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares hit $19.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.
  • NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.35. The stock traded down 2.05% on the session.
  • SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
  • Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares were down 1.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.36.
  • Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares were up 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68 for a change of up 0.58%.
  • SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.55 on Tuesday, moving up 2.1%.
  • Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.59%.
  • Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares set a new yearly high of $15.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.
  • TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 41.11% for the day.
  • Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.69.
  • SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.89 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).
  • DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE:DUC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.
  • LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.90 with a daily change of up 10.66%.
  • Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.53 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.
  • BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.58 with a daily change of down 0.19%.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares were up 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.78.
  • Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00.
  • Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.30. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.
  • Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.
  • Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.07%.
  • Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were down 0.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70.
  • Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.
  • The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares set a new yearly high of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.
  • Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.51.
  • CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.41 for a change of up 0.94%.
  • Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.04 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.74%.
  • KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.17. The stock traded up 11.64% on the session.
  • Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new yearly high of $7.60 this morning. The stock was up 5.01% on the session.
  • Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares broke to $5.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 38.23%.
  • United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.50. Shares traded down 0.38%.
  • Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.47. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.
  • Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68 for a change of up 1.24%.
  • Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of down 4.7%.
  • Friedman Industries Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:FRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.64%.
  • L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares broke to $7.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.07%.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.12.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares were up 25.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.45.
  • AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares broke to $9.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.71%.

 

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!

 

