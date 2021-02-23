Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday, 267 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Points of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

(NYSE:JPM). The smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high was AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG).

(NASDAQ:AMPG). TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) was the biggest gainer, trading up 41.11% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Tuesday are as follows:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $152.31 with a daily change of up 1.1%.

(NYSE:JPM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $152.31 with a daily change of up 1.1%. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $197.93. Shares traded up 1.29%.

(NYSE:DIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $197.93. Shares traded up 1.29%. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.89 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%.

(NYSE:BAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.89 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.14%. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.54. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.

(NYSE:BHP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $78.54. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) shares hit $89.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%.

(NYSE:RY) shares hit $89.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.82%. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) shares broke to $219.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%.

(NYSE:CAT) shares broke to $219.89 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.12%. Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) shares were up 1.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.99 for a change of up 1.94%.

(NYSE:TD) shares were up 1.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.99 for a change of up 1.94%. American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.31. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session.

(NYSE:AXP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $138.31. The stock traded up 0.65% on the session. Deere (NYSE:DE) shares were down 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $338.77 for a change of down 1.83%.

(NYSE:DE) shares were down 1.83% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $338.77 for a change of down 1.83%. TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $71.06 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session.

(NYSE:TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $71.06 this morning. The stock was up 1.57% on the session. Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.89 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day.

(NYSE:TFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.89 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.39% for the day. Chubb (NYSE:CB) shares hit a yearly high of $171.07. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:CB) shares hit a yearly high of $171.07. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

(NYSE:PNC) stock made a new 52-week high of $173.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.12. The stock traded up 3.17% on the session.

(NYSE:BNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.12. The stock traded up 3.17% on the session. China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) shares were up 2.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.32 for a change of up 2.68%.

(NYSE:SNP) shares were up 2.68% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $58.32 for a change of up 2.68%. Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.28%.

(NYSE:WBK) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Tuesday, moving up 1.28%. Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $262.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.29%.

(NYSE:NSC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $262.15 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.29%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a yearly high of $124.43. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session.

(NYSE:COF) shares hit a yearly high of $124.43. The stock traded down 0.63% on the session. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) shares set a new yearly high of $83.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session.

(NYSE:BMO) shares set a new yearly high of $83.24 this morning. The stock was up 2.39% on the session. MetLife (NYSE:MET) shares set a new yearly high of $57.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.

(NYSE:MET) shares set a new yearly high of $57.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session. Marriott Intl (NASDAQ:MAR) shares set a new yearly high of $146.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MAR) shares set a new yearly high of $146.81 this morning. The stock was up 2.27% on the session. Dow (NYSE:DOW) shares hit $62.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%.

(NYSE:DOW) shares hit $62.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.18%. Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.81% for the day.

(NYSE:TRI) stock made a new 52-week high of $89.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 9.81% for the day. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $245.90. The stock was up 2.84% for the day.

(NYSE:PSA) stock hit a yearly high price of $245.90. The stock was up 2.84% for the day. Canadian Imperial Bank (NYSE:CM) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.04 for a change of up 1.49%.

(NYSE:CM) shares were up 1.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $93.04 for a change of up 1.49%. Sysco (NYSE:SYY) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.10 for a change of up 0.38%.

(NYSE:SYY) shares were up 0.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $80.10 for a change of up 0.38%. BBVA (NYSE:BBVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.61. Shares traded up 3.02%.

(NYSE:BBVA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $5.61. Shares traded up 3.02%. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.89.

(NYSE:CTVA) shares were down 0.11% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.89. Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.42. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.

(NYSE:LUV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $57.42. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session. Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) shares hit $57.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%.

(NYSE:ADM) shares hit $57.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.31%. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) shares broke to $5.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.36%.

(NYSE:NWG) shares broke to $5.25 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.36%. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.84.

(NYSE:FRC) shares were up 0.77% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.84. Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.51 on Tuesday, moving up 2.58%.

(NYSE:WMB) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.51 on Tuesday, moving up 2.58%. Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $496.69.

(NASDAQ:ZBRA) shares were up 0.57% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $496.69. CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.05. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session.

(NYSE:CBRE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $82.05. The stock traded up 2.67% on the session. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $41.66. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:TCOM) shares hit a yearly high of $41.66. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session. Hess (NYSE:HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.09 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

(NYSE:HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $67.09 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.26 on Tuesday, moving up 2.05%.

(NYSE:RF) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.26 on Tuesday, moving up 2.05%. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.

(NYSE:KEY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.83 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%. Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $394.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:COO) stock set a new 52-week high of $394.41 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. MGM Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.33 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.21%.

(NYSE:MGM) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.33 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.21%. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares hit a yearly high of $44.53. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session.

(NYSE:CFG) shares hit a yearly high of $44.53. The stock traded up 2.22% on the session. Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares hit a yearly high of $61.00. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session.

(NYSE:NUE) shares hit a yearly high of $61.00. The stock traded up 1.52% on the session. Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $131.06. Shares traded up 6.48%.

(NYSE:EXR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $131.06. Shares traded up 6.48%. Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) shares hit $120.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%.

(NYSE:RJF) shares hit $120.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.04%. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:HBAN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.74 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.13%. Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) shares were up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.92 for a change of up 3.72%.

(NASDAQ:WYNN) shares were up 3.72% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $132.92 for a change of up 3.72%. China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.69 with a daily change of up 13.7%.

(NYSE:ZNH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $37.69 with a daily change of up 13.7%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.91. Shares traded down 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:FWONK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $47.91. Shares traded down 0.28%. Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) shares broke to $547.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%.

(NASDAQ:UHAL) shares broke to $547.13 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.78%. Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $195.89 for a change of up 0.39%.

(NYSE:SNA) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $195.89 for a change of up 0.39%. Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $26.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.0%.

(NYSE:IPG) shares broke to $26.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.0%. Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.59 for a change of up 0.17%.

(NYSE:HUBB) shares were up 0.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $179.59 for a change of up 0.17%. Comerica (NYSE:CMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.75. Shares traded up 1.17%.

(NYSE:CMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.75. Shares traded up 1.17%. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $81.64 with a daily change of up 0.62%.

(NYSE:RHI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $81.64 with a daily change of up 0.62%. Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.37 for a change of up 1.01%.

(NASDAQ:ZION) shares were up 1.01% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.37 for a change of up 1.01%. Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $233.47.

(NASDAQ:CHDN) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $233.47. Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

(NYSE:JLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $172.83 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.74%.

(NYSE:MRO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.74%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%.

(NYSE:RS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $136.04 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.63%. Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.33.

(NYSE:ALK) shares were up 1.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.33. Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.71. The stock was down 0.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EEFT) stock hit a yearly high price of $153.71. The stock was down 0.69% for the day. People's United Finl (NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 3.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.74 for a change of up 3.41%.

(NASDAQ:PBCT) shares were up 3.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.74 for a change of up 3.41%. First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares set a new yearly high of $795.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares set a new yearly high of $795.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.4% on the session. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.77. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session.

(NYSE:CUBE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $37.77. The stock traded up 2.77% on the session. Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $55.43. The stock traded down 1.33% on the session.

(NYSE:PFGC) shares hit a yearly high of $55.43. The stock traded down 1.33% on the session. TCF Finl (NASDAQ:TCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.03. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $46.03. The stock was up 0.31% for the day. Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.47. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.

(NYSE:PB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $75.47. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day.

(NYSE:CFR) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.84% for the day. Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.56. The stock was up 2.27% for the day.

(NYSE:VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $164.56. The stock was up 2.27% for the day. First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:FFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.91 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.33%. Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) shares were down 1.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.71 for a change of down 1.43%.

(NYSE:BYD) shares were down 1.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.71 for a change of down 1.43%. BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

(NASDAQ:BOKF) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.46 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.61.

(NYSE:WH) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $65.61. Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $138.18. Shares traded up 6.86%.

(NASDAQ:NXST) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $138.18. Shares traded up 6.86%. Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) shares were up 2.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.34.

(NYSE:OVV) shares were up 2.48% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.34. South State (NASDAQ:SSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:SSB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $85.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.64%. Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) shares hit a yearly high of $56.99. The stock traded up 8.96% on the session.

(NYSE:XEC) shares hit a yearly high of $56.99. The stock traded up 8.96% on the session. New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) shares hit a yearly high of $12.37. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session.

(NYSE:NYCB) shares hit a yearly high of $12.37. The stock traded up 2.15% on the session. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.99 on Tuesday, moving up 1.31%.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.99 on Tuesday, moving up 1.31%. Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.45. The stock traded up 12.73% on the session.

(NYSE:ARD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.45. The stock traded up 12.73% on the session. Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.22 with a daily change of up 2.97%.

(NYSE:GTES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.22 with a daily change of up 2.97%. Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.69.

(NASDAQ:GBCI) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.69. Valley National (NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new yearly high of $12.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VLY) shares set a new yearly high of $12.66 this morning. The stock was up 1.82% on the session. Enstar Gr (NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were down 1.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $223.27.

(NASDAQ:ESGR) shares were down 1.13% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $223.27. Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.48. The stock traded down 1.03% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $97.48. The stock traded down 1.03% on the session. Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.13. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

(NASDAQ:EXPO) stock hit a yearly high price of $98.13. The stock was up 0.22% for the day. Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) shares hit a yearly high of $55.32. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.

(NYSE:WBS) shares hit a yearly high of $55.32. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session. RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a yearly high of $196.57. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ROLL) shares hit a yearly high of $196.57. The stock traded down 1.24% on the session. United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16.

(NASDAQ:UBSI) shares were up 0.65% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.16. CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) shares broke to $49.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%.

(NYSE:CIT) shares broke to $49.06 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.65%. John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) shares hit $144.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.96%.

(NYSE:JBT) shares hit $144.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.96%. UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $244.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:UNF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $244.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%. PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW) shares set a new yearly high of $38.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PACW) shares set a new yearly high of $38.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.97% on the session. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WTFC) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.05 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.65% for the day. Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.51. Shares traded up 1.67%.

(NASDAQ:HOMB) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $24.51. Shares traded up 1.67%. Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.59 with a daily change of down 0.24%.

(NYSE:TGNA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.59 with a daily change of down 0.24%. UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $84.92. Shares traded up 1.7%.

(NASDAQ:UMBF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $84.92. Shares traded up 1.7%. Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%.

(NYSE:TRTN) stock set a new 52-week high of $58.09 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.44%. Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) shares broke to $72.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%.

(NYSE:CBU) shares broke to $72.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.4%. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares set a new yearly high of $42.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session.

(NYSE:BKU) shares set a new yearly high of $42.11 this morning. The stock was down 0.92% on the session. Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit $54.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.18%.

(NASDAQ:CAR) shares hit $54.34 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.73%.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $40.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.73%. First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.33%.

(NASDAQ:FHB) shares set a new 52-week high of $29.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.33%. Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) shares hit a yearly high of $124.95. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:CNMD) shares hit a yearly high of $124.95. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session. Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97.

(NYSE:WOR) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $67.97. Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to $54.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.24%.

(NASDAQ:RCII) shares broke to $54.87 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.24%. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) shares hit $64.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%.

(NYSE:KFY) shares hit $64.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.74%. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares set a new 52-week high of $48.86 on Tuesday, moving down 0.52%. Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) shares set a new yearly high of $60.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.

(NYSE:MCY) shares set a new yearly high of $60.77 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session. Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.94.

(NYSE:SXT) shares were down 0.03% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.94. Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.36.

(NASDAQ:COLB) shares were up 0.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.36. Applied Industrial (NYSE:AIT) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.22.

(NYSE:AIT) shares were down 1.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.22. Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) shares hit $104.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.92%.

(NASDAQ:DORM) shares hit $104.97 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.92%. Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.57 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.23%.

(NASDAQ:EBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.57 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.23%. BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%.

(NYSE:BXS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.84 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.74%. Cathay General (NASDAQ:CATY) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.48 for a change of up 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:CATY) shares were up 0.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $40.48 for a change of up 0.35%. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $31.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.51%.

(NASDAQ:PDCE) shares broke to $31.58 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.51%. Independent Bank Gr (NASDAQ:IBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $73.00 with a daily change of up 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:IBTX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $73.00 with a daily change of up 0.81%. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit a yearly high of $19.20. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session.

(NASDAQ:ONB) shares hit a yearly high of $19.20. The stock traded up 1.82% on the session. Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.64.

(NASDAQ:SFNC) shares were down 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.64. Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.10.

(NYSE:CMC) shares were up 1.79% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.10. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.33.

(NASDAQ:CVBF) shares were up 0.9% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.33. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%.

(NASDAQ:UCBI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $34.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.77%. Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.21. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AUB) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.21. The stock was up 0.89% for the day. ABM Indus (NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

(NYSE:ABM) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.67 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day. Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares hit $36.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.29%.

(NYSE:WWW) shares hit $36.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.29%. Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session.

(NYSE:CTB) shares set a new yearly high of $57.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.25% on the session. SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.74. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SKYW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $58.74. The stock traded up 2.64% on the session. Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.03 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.83%.

(NASDAQ:PSEC) shares broke to $8.03 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.83%. First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%.

(NASDAQ:FIBK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $46.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) shares set a new yearly high of $11.32 this morning. The stock was up 9.92% on the session.

(NYSE:MGY) shares set a new yearly high of $11.32 this morning. The stock was up 9.92% on the session. Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.82. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.

(NASDAQ:INDB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $87.82. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session. International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.46.

(NASDAQ:IBOC) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.46. National Storage (NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $39.96. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session.

(NYSE:NSA) shares hit a yearly high of $39.96. The stock traded up 4.45% on the session. Albany International (NYSE:AIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $83.36. Shares traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:AIN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $83.36. Shares traded up 0.17%. Servisfirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to $49.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%.

(NASDAQ:SFBS) shares broke to $49.65 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.48%. Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) shares broke to $20.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%.

(NYSE:ATI) shares broke to $20.79 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.51%. SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.30. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session.

(NYSE:SITC) shares hit a yearly high of $13.30. The stock traded up 1.07% on the session. Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.10.

(NYSE:SKY) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.10. Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.61 with a daily change of up 3.26%.

(NYSE:MTDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.61 with a daily change of up 3.26%. Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.42 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

(NYSE:MTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.42 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI) shares hit $82.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%.

(NYSE:HRI) shares hit $82.50 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.22%. First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.61 with a daily change of up 0.18%.

(NASDAQ:FRME) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $44.61 with a daily change of up 0.18%. First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.54%.

(NYSE:FBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.78 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.54%. Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.

(NYSE:FSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.13 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.41.

(NASDAQ:RNST) shares were down 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.41. WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WSFS) stock made a new 52-week high of $48.00 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.09% for the day. Park National Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $129.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session.

(AMEX:PRK) shares set a new yearly high of $129.32 this morning. The stock was up 2.43% on the session. Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) shares broke to $19.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%.

(NYSE:XHR) shares broke to $19.46 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.37%. BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%.

(NASDAQ:BANF) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.75 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.47%. Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to $65.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:HLIO) shares broke to $65.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.34%. Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.00.

(NYSE:CPG) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.00. Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.19 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TOWN) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.19 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.91% for the day. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares broke to $36.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%.

(NASDAQ:SBCF) shares broke to $36.98 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.83%. Denbury (NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.66. The stock was up 0.98% for the day.

(NYSE:DEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.66. The stock was up 0.98% for the day. Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TRMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.59% for the day. FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) shares were up 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.14 for a change of up 1.17%.

(NYSE:FBK) shares were up 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.14 for a change of up 1.17%. Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.29 for a change of up 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:BANR) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.29 for a change of up 0.4%. Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) shares were up 1.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.66 for a change of up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:SASR) shares were up 1.66% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $38.66 for a change of up 1.66%. Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

(NYSE:DLX) shares set a new yearly high of $42.49 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. BrightView Holdings (NYSE:BV) shares hit a yearly high of $16.73. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session.

(NYSE:BV) shares hit a yearly high of $16.73. The stock traded up 0.3% on the session. Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.15%.

(NASDAQ:PRIM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.26 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.15%. Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.20. Shares traded up 1.12%.

(NASDAQ:LKFN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $68.20. Shares traded up 1.12%. Harsco (NYSE:HSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.47 on Tuesday, moving up 3.7%.

(NYSE:HSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.47 on Tuesday, moving up 3.7%. CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session.

(NYSE:CBZ) shares hit a yearly high of $31.12. The stock traded up 0.56% on the session. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE:KRG) shares broke to $19.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.73%.

(NYSE:KRG) shares broke to $19.32 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.73%. Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.83. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.83. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:EGBN) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.94 on Tuesday, moving down 0.39%. TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.89. The stock was down 0.66% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.89. The stock was down 0.66% for the day. Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%.

(NASDAQ:BATRK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.51 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.92%. Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares broke to $29.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%.

(NASDAQ:VBTX) shares broke to $29.92 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.0%. Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.50. The stock was down 0.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AGYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.50. The stock was down 0.63% for the day. Kraton (NYSE:KRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.42%.

(NYSE:KRA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.27 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.42%. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $34.91. Shares traded down 0.76%.

(NYSE:WLL) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $34.91. Shares traded down 0.76%. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.15%.

(NASDAQ:TCBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $44.39 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 2.15%. First Commonwealth (NYSE:FCF) shares broke to $13.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%.

(NYSE:FCF) shares broke to $13.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.2%. RE/MAX Hldgs (NYSE:RMAX) shares hit $41.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.22%.

(NYSE:RMAX) shares hit $41.24 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.22%. Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.78. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.

(NYSE:HCC) shares hit a yearly high of $24.78. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session. Imax (NYSE:IMAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.

(NYSE:IMAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.98 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit $29.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%.

(NASDAQ:DCOM) shares hit $29.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.18%. Standex International (NYSE:SXI) shares set a new yearly high of $98.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session.

(NYSE:SXI) shares set a new yearly high of $98.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.35% on the session. National Bank Holdings (NYSE:NBHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.11%.

(NYSE:NBHC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.58 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.11%. Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.36. Shares traded up 1.66%.

(NASDAQ:SBSI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.36. Shares traded up 1.66%. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.31. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FBNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.31. The stock traded up 1.55% on the session. Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.

(NYSE:DBD) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.16 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.34% for the day. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $51.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SYBT) shares set a new yearly high of $51.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session. Montrose Environmental Gr (NYSE:MEG) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day.

(NYSE:MEG) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.66 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.89% for the day. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $56.62 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.46% for the day. Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.95. Shares traded down 1.13%.

(NASDAQ:PFC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $30.95. Shares traded down 1.13%. Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.49.

(NASDAQ:MATW) shares were down 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.49. Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.81 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:KFRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.81 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.13%. Frank's International (NYSE:FI) shares were up 37.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.27.

(NYSE:FI) shares were up 37.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.27. German American (NASDAQ:GABC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.37 with a daily change of up 3.45%.

(NASDAQ:GABC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $41.37 with a daily change of up 3.45%. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) shares set a new yearly high of $23.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FFWM) shares set a new yearly high of $23.41 this morning. The stock was up 1.87% on the session. Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shares broke to $35.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.59%.

(NASDAQ:MBIN) shares broke to $35.30 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.59%. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HMST) shares hit a yearly high of $44.22. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session. ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.45. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CNOB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $24.45. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session. Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALTM) stock made a new 52-week high of $58.10 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.99% for the day. Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.46 on Tuesday, moving up 1.4%.

(NYSE:AGM) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.46 on Tuesday, moving up 1.4%. Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.44. Shares traded up 7.71%.

(NASDAQ:ERII) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.44. Shares traded up 7.71%. Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.34% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AXGN) shares set a new yearly high of $22.89 this morning. The stock was up 4.34% on the session. Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.98. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session.

(NASDAQ:RBCAA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $43.98. The stock traded down 0.29% on the session. Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%.

(NYSE:CUBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.18 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.04%. Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.78.

(NASDAQ:WASH) shares were up 1.23% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.78. Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.

(NASDAQ:HBNC) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.98 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%. Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.00. Shares traded up 4.2%.

(NASDAQ:CTRN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $79.00. Shares traded up 4.2%. TriState Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:TSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%.

(NASDAQ:TSC) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Tuesday, moving down 0.62%. Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) shares hit a yearly high of $37.68. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session.

(NYSE:KOP) shares hit a yearly high of $37.68. The stock traded down 0.27% on the session. Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.73.

(NASDAQ:ABTX) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.73. TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.

(NYSE:TBI) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.23 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.06% for the day. Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.46. The stock was up 0.45% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NCBS) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.46. The stock was up 0.45% for the day. Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.30 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BMTC) stock made a new 52-week high of $39.30 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.29% for the day. Univest Finl (NASDAQ:UVSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Tuesday, moving up 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:UVSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.01 on Tuesday, moving up 1.39%. National Presto Indus (NYSE:NPK) shares were down 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.82 for a change of down 0.29%.

(NYSE:NPK) shares were down 0.29% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $107.82 for a change of down 0.29%. Heidrick & Struggles Intl (NASDAQ:HSII) shares set a new yearly high of $38.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session.

(NASDAQ:HSII) shares set a new yearly high of $38.34 this morning. The stock was up 3.15% on the session. CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%.

(NASDAQ:CBTX) stock set a new 52-week high of $29.06 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.51%. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) shares were down 4.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.13 for a change of down 4.61%.

(NYSE:RFL) shares were down 4.61% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.13 for a change of down 4.61%. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HONE) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.29 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.55% for the day. Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.19.

(NASDAQ:ALTA) shares were up 0.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.19. QCR Holdings (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares broke to $43.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:QCRH) shares broke to $43.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.35%. John Hancock Finl Opps (NYSE:BTO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.49.

(NYSE:BTO) shares were 0.0% (flat) on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $35.49. Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit $21.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.

(NASDAQ:FFIC) shares hit $21.60 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%. Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.23.

(NASDAQ:GDEN) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.23. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%.

(NASDAQ:PEBO) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.21 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.64%. American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares hit $19.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%.

(NYSE:AVD) shares hit $19.99 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.1%. NAPCO Security (NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.35. The stock traded down 2.05% on the session.

(NASDAQ:NSSC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.35. The stock traded down 2.05% on the session. SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.

(NYSE:SXC) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.96 Tuesday. The stock was up 2.48% for the day. Luxfer Holdings (NYSE:LXFR) shares were down 1.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.36.

(NYSE:LXFR) shares were down 1.18% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.36. Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) shares were up 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68 for a change of up 0.58%.

(NASDAQ:HAFC) shares were up 0.58% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.68 for a change of up 0.58%. SeaSpine Holdings (NASDAQ:SPNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SPNE) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.25. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.55 on Tuesday, moving up 2.1%.

(NASDAQ:WSBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.55 on Tuesday, moving up 2.1%. Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.59%.

(NASDAQ:NEWT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.65 on Tuesday morning, moving up 2.59%. Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) shares set a new yearly high of $15.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BWB) shares set a new yearly high of $15.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.27% on the session. TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 41.11% for the day.

(NYSE:TMST) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.19 Tuesday. The stock was up 41.11% for the day. Bar Harbor Bankshares, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:BHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%.

(AMEX:BHB) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.92%. West Bancorp (NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.69.

(NASDAQ:WTBA) shares were up 1.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.69. SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.89 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat).

(NASDAQ:SMBK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $21.89 with a daily change of 0.0% (flat). DUFF & PHELPS UTILITY (NYSE:DUC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%.

(NYSE:DUC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.82 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.71%. LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.90 with a daily change of up 10.66%.

(NASDAQ:LCNB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $18.90 with a daily change of up 10.66%. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.53 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.24% for the day.

(NASDAQ:PVBC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.53 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.24% for the day. BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.58 with a daily change of down 0.19%.

(NASDAQ:BCBP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.58 with a daily change of down 0.19%. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) shares were up 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.78.

(NASDAQ:CBNK) shares were up 3.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.78. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00.

(NASDAQ:MPB) shares were up 3.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.30. The stock was down 3.16% for the day.

(NASDAQ:METC) stock hit a yearly high price of $5.30. The stock was down 3.16% for the day. Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BELFA) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.85 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.9% for the day. Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:GENC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.60 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.07%. Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were down 0.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70.

(NASDAQ:ZEUS) shares were down 0.89% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $18.70. Pacific Mercantile (NASDAQ:PMBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%.

(NASDAQ:PMBC) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.48 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.07%. The One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) shares set a new yearly high of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session.

(NASDAQ:STKS) shares set a new yearly high of $6.71 this morning. The stock was down 0.96% on the session. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.51.

(NASDAQ:TZOO) shares were down 2.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.51. CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.41 for a change of up 0.94%.

(NASDAQ:CFBK) shares were up 0.94% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.41 for a change of up 0.94%. Acme United Corporation. Common Stock (AMEX:ACU) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.04 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.74%.

(AMEX:ACU) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.04 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.74%. KLX Energy Services Hldgs (NASDAQ:KLXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

(NASDAQ:KLXE) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.45. The stock was up 1.47% for the day. Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.17. The stock traded up 11.64% on the session.

(NASDAQ:VBLT) shares hit a yearly high of $3.17. The stock traded up 11.64% on the session. Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new yearly high of $7.60 this morning. The stock was up 5.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CTG) shares set a new yearly high of $7.60 this morning. The stock was up 5.01% on the session. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) shares broke to $5.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 38.23%.

(NASDAQ:SNSS) shares broke to $5.55 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 38.23%. United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.50. Shares traded down 0.38%.

(NASDAQ:UBCP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $14.50. Shares traded down 0.38%. Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.47. The stock was up 1.69% for the day.

(NASDAQ:DWSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.47. The stock was up 1.69% for the day. Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68 for a change of up 1.24%.

(NASDAQ:PBHC) shares were up 1.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $14.68 for a change of up 1.24%. Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of down 4.7%.

(NASDAQ:SMID) shares were down 4.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.74 for a change of down 4.7%. Friedman Industries Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:FRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.64%.

(AMEX:FRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.75 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 8.64%. L S Starrett (NYSE:SCX) shares broke to $7.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.07%.

(NYSE:SCX) shares broke to $7.00 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.07%. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ:FFHL) shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.12.

(NASDAQ:FFHL) shares were down 5.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.12. Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) shares were up 25.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.45.

(NASDAQ:UNAM) shares were up 25.75% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.45. AmpliTech Gr (NASDAQ:AMPG) shares broke to $9.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.71%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week lows hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!