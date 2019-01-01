QQQ
Range
125.33 - 129.66
Vol / Avg.
29.4K/46.5K
Div / Yield
4.16/3.19%
52 Wk
108.51 - 145.33
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
43.97
Open
128.3
P/E
13.92
EPS
2.25
Shares
16.2M
Outstanding
Park National Corp is a diversified financial services company based in Newark, Ohio, consisting of 11 community banking divisions with more than 100 offices in Ohio and Kentucky. Park National provides banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-22
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.1002.230 0.1300
REV112.420M115.912M3.492M

Park National Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park National (PRK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park National (AMEX: PRK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Park National's (PRK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Park National.

Q

What is the target price for Park National (PRK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Park National (AMEX: PRK) was reported by Janney Montgomery Scott on June 17, 2019. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting PRK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Park National (PRK)?

A

The stock price for Park National (AMEX: PRK) is $129.12 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Park National (PRK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Park National (AMEX:PRK) reporting earnings?

A

Park National’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 22, 2022.

Q

Is Park National (PRK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park National.

Q

What sector and industry does Park National (PRK) operate in?

A

Park National is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.