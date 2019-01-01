QQQ
Range
17.46 - 17.75
Vol / Avg.
3.6K/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.28/1.60%
52 Wk
13.66 - 17.9
Mkt Cap
104.7M
Payout Ratio
13.04
Open
17.5
P/E
8.47
EPS
0.64
Shares
6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Pathfinder Bancorp Inc is a holding company for Pathfinder Bank. The Pathfinder Bank is a commercial bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits, together with other sources of funds, in loans secured by residential real estate, commercial real estate, small business loans, and consumer loans. The bank invests a portion of its assets in debt securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies and sponsored enterprises, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities. The principal source of income is interest on loans and investment securities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.640
REV11.135M

Analyst Ratings

Pathfinder Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pathfinder Bancorp's (PBHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pathfinder Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC)?

A

The stock price for Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBHC) is $17.5 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 13, 2022.

Q

When is Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) reporting earnings?

A

Pathfinder Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pathfinder Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) operate in?

A

Pathfinder Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.