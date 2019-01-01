Pathfinder Bancorp Inc is a holding company for Pathfinder Bank. The Pathfinder Bank is a commercial bank engaged in attracting deposits from the general public and investing such deposits, together with other sources of funds, in loans secured by residential real estate, commercial real estate, small business loans, and consumer loans. The bank invests a portion of its assets in debt securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies and sponsored enterprises, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities. The principal source of income is interest on loans and investment securities.