Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company along with its subsidiaries offers a full range of financial services products, brokerage services through third party brokerage arrangement and also trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organisations, and municipalities. Its products and services consist of checking, deposits, cards, mobile banking, online services, loans, merchant services, trust and fiduciary services, investment planning, education funding, individual retirement planning, insurance and risk management services.