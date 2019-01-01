QQQ
Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company along with its subsidiaries offers a full range of financial services products, brokerage services through third party brokerage arrangement and also trust and investment management services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organisations, and municipalities. Its products and services consist of checking, deposits, cards, mobile banking, online services, loans, merchant services, trust and fiduciary services, investment planning, education funding, individual retirement planning, insurance and risk management services.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bar Harbor Bankshares's (BHB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting BHB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.02% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)?

A

The stock price for Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX: BHB) is $29.56 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 17, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 16, 2022.

Q

When is Bar Harbor Bankshares (AMEX:BHB) reporting earnings?

A

Bar Harbor Bankshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bar Harbor Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) operate in?

A

Bar Harbor Bankshares is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.